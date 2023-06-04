"That piece of silverware is missing" - Ederson believes Manchester City stars have 'quality and desire’ to win UCL

Manchester City star Ederson is confident ahead of their Champions League final clash with Inter Milan on June 10. He believes that the squad have the quality and desire to win the trophy for the first time.

Manchester City came close to winning the UEFA Champions League in 2021, when they made the final. However, they lost to Chelsea, with Kai Havertz scoring the only goal of the game.

Speaking to FourFourTwo, Ederson sounded confident that they can go al the way this season:

"That’s the only title the club has still to win – it’s been our main goal. Needless to say, the team has improved a great deal over the past years, but that piece of silverware is missing from the trophy cabinet.

"It’s been so frustrating to be knocked out or lose a final when you know the quality is there to be the champions. The bitter taste is terrible. But it’s not always the best team that wins; it’s the one that knows how to navigate all of the different obstacles on the way to lifting the trophy."

Ederson added:

"It’s similar to the World Cup: playing well doesn’t necessarily mean that you’ll be champions. Our squad is more experienced and mature now, though, and it’s the dream of everyone at the club to win the Champions League. We have the quality and the desire to win it. Our glory day will come."

Manchester City beat Real Madrid in the semifinals, while Inter Milan beat their derby rivals AC Milan in the last four.

Manchester City eye history by winning UEFA Champions League

Manchester City have completed the domestic double this season by winning the Premier League and the FA Cup on Saturday.

They beat Manchester United 2-1 at the Wembley, with Ilkay Gundogan getting the double. The win over their derby rivals started off in fine fashion, with the German scoring just 12 seconds into the game.

Should Pep Guardiola's side win the UEFA Champions League, they will become the second English team to win the continental treble, with Manchester United, being the other.

