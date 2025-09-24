"That probably helped a little bit" - Enzo Maresca explains half-time changes that helped Chelsea turn around deficit in win against Lincoln City

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca has revealed the changes he made at half-time for his side to claim a win over Lincoln City. The Blues came from behind to defeat the League One side 2-1 at the LNER Stadium in their Carabao Cup third round tie.

Speaking after his side's narrow victory away from home, Maresca revealed that he tweaked the structure of his side as they emerged for the second half. He pointed to teenage Dutchman Jorrel Hato as the biggest beneficiary of the changed system, as his changed role allowed the team to impose themselves better. He said (via Tribal Football);

“We prepared for the game thinking it would be exactly the way it was in the first half. I think in the first half we all struggled a little bit. In the second half I think we were much better. We changed something tactically, but I have to praise the team because it was a very tricky game, away with long-balls, free-kicks, throw-ins coming into the box. The way they defended was outstanding and we won so I’m happy.

“At half-time we changed something tactically that I think has been important. Jorrel (Hato) was playing in a different position compared to the first half. The structure and the shape of the team between the first half and the second half was completely different and that probably helped a little bit.”

Maresca looked annoyed in the first half of the encounter as the Blues struggled to cope with a barrage of aerial balls from Lincoln. The home side hit the woodwork within two minutes of starting the game, signifying their intent to prey on Chelsea's lack of aerial dominance in their box.

The Italian tactician did not turn to his bench, but rather his tactics board during the half-time break as his side came back to pick up the win. Chelsea have now returned to winning ways following a run of three games without a win, including two successive defeats.

George stars for Chelsea in narrow Carabao Cup win

Academy graduate Tyrique George was the hero of Chelsea's 2-1 comeback win over Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup. The teenage star scored and provided an assist to send his side into the fourth round of the competition.

Lincoln City took a deserved lead after an excellent first half, capitalizing on a defensive error from the Blues to score through Robert Street after 42 minutes. The shell-shocked Blues struggled to gain a stable footing in the game and went into the half-time break trailing.

George drew his side level within three minutes of the restart as he rifled home an excellent effort from outside of the box. The 19-year-old then set up new signing Facundo Buonanotte two minutes later to dance around a number of Lincoln challenges before finding the back of the net. Chelsea held on, keeping their opponents at bay for the remainder of the game to claim the win and passage into the next round.

