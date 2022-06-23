“That question is very difficult” – Brazilian agent responds after being asked to pick ‘better’ player among PSG trio Lionel Messi, Neymar and Mbappe 

Neymar's former agent Wagner Ribeiro found it difficult to pick between the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star and his teammates, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

The stars forged an interesting attacking combination last year following Messi's arrival from Barcelona to reclaim the Ligue 1 title after Lille pipped them in 2021. The trio accounted for 47 goals between them, including a Golden Boot-winning haul of 28 from Mbappe.

Ribeiro was asked to choose the 'better' player among the trio, but couldn't give a name as the Brazilian felt it was a difficult question.

Speaking to Goal, he said:

“That question is very difficult. They are different, with different functions in the field. You can't compare them.”

If last season was anything to go by, then Mbappe was clearly the best player of the three as the Frenchman was more consistent and scored more goals.

In terms of the all-time record, then one name obviously stands out. Lionel Messi is considered by many to be the greatest player ever to have kicked a ball. However, he admittedly struggled in his first year at PSG, netting only six league goals from 26 games, his lowest top-flight return in 16 years.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Leo Messi made more accurate through balls (19) than Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria combined (17) in Ligue 1 last season Leo Messi made more accurate through balls (19) than Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria combined (17) in Ligue 1 last season 🎩 Leo Messi made more accurate through balls (19) than Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria combined (17) in Ligue 1 last season https://t.co/uNoc0DCCRN

The 34-year-old went someway to make up for that with a return of 13 assists, the most in Ligue 1 behind only Mbappe.

As far as Neymar is concerned, he endured another injury-ridden season, making only 22 league appearances in which he scored 13 goals. He also played six times in the Champions League but drew a blank in all of them.

Neymar to leave PSG this summer?

PSG are reportedly looking to sell Neymar this summer if a suitable offer comes by. The Brazilian has another three years left on his contract but upon being overshadowed by Messi and Mbappe, could seek newer pastures.

He's been offered to several top European clubs, including Juventus (according to Sportbible). The Serie A giants are looking to reassert their dominance in the league and continental stage.

GOAL @goal PSG are willing to sell Neymar this summer if an acceptable offer arrives PSG are willing to sell Neymar this summer if an acceptable offer arrives 😬 https://t.co/I0OVAMh6Nr

Signed at a world-record fee of €222 million from Barcelona in 2017, Neymar is currently valued at £76 million by PSG, as per Sportbible. This is a significant reduction from his original price tag.

With the Ligue 1 giants retaining Mbappe with a record deal, the club is heading in a new direction with the 23-year-old as the face of it.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino is also expected to leave next week (as per B/R Football) as winds of change are about to blow over the Parc des Princes once more.

