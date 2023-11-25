“That’s not cool” - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp provides injury update on Jota and Allison after Manchester City draw

After a 1-1 draw between Liverpool and Manchester City, Reds' manager Jurgen Klopp expressed concern over the injuries sustained by Diogo Jota and Alisson Becker.

The gripping encounter at the Etihad Stadium featured a late equalizer from Trent Alexander-Arnold, which neutralized Erling Haaland's earlier goal for the Cityzens. Despite the evenly matched outcome, the game was overshadowed by the injuries to key Reds.

Diogo Jota was compelled to exit the field shortly after the commencement of the second half after he kept limping. Goalkeeper Alisson also suffered a discernible physical setback and had to sit on the ground for a while during the game.

In a post-match statement, Klopp said (via GOAL):

“The shadow on this game is obviously that Ali[sson] felt something and Diogo [Jota] felt something – something we have to assess and then we will see. That's not cool."

Klopp further elaborated on the condition of Alisson:

"I hope it’s not that serious, but I don't have the answer - no clue in the moment what it is. I spoke to him and he said he only felt [it] a little bit, but we have to wait for the scan."

Looking ahead, Manchester City are set to face RB Leipzig in the Champions League, while Liverpool will take on LASK in the Europa League. The participation of Jota and Alisson in the latter fixture is currently uncertain, leaving Klopp and the team to decide on a strategy amidst these challenging circumstances.

Guardiola praises Manchester City's performance despite draw against Liverpool

In the aftermath of the intense 1-1 draw against Liverpool, Manchester City's manager, Pep Guardiola, attributed the outcome in part to the Reds' robust defensive efforts.

In a post-match press conference, Guardiola conveyed a sense of pride in his team's performance while noting the opponents' defense (via Daily Post):

“That was an excellent performance. I am really proud that after eight years we are still playing that way. We were really good in all departments and needed to be against an incredible team. Maybe we missed the last pass a little bit but they defended really well.”

These dropped points for each side will be a cause for concern, particularly as the race for the league title remains intensely competitive. City, having been in pole position ahead of the international break, have now been overtaken by Arsenal.