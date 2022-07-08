“That’s the difference between the two players” – Trevor Sinclair perfectly describes why he prefers Sterling over Neymar as Chelsea transfer draws closer 

Former Manchester City striker Trevor Sinclair believes Raheem Sterling will have no issues finding regular gametime at Chelsea if Neymar Jr. also joins the Blues.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the England international is all set to join the west London club on a £45 million transfer from Manchester City.

However, there are a few other players linked with the west London side right now, including Neymar (via Manchester Evening News).

Should the Brazilian indeed come to Stamford Bridge, it might concern Sterling as he seeks to play more regularly. It would really be essential for the Englishman with the 2022 World Cup coming up in November.

Personal terms fully agreed, Tuchel already had direct talks with Sterling. Chelsea will be in direct contact with Manchester City today in order to complete Raheem Sterling deal. Fee almost agreed around £45m guaranteed plus add-ons, same as Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal.Personal terms fully agreed, Tuchel already had direct talks with Sterling. Chelsea will be in direct contact with Manchester City today in order to complete Raheem Sterling deal. Fee almost agreed around £45m guaranteed plus add-ons, same as Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal. 🔵 #CFC Personal terms fully agreed, Tuchel already had direct talks with Sterling. https://t.co/p9ebluz9t3

Sinclair, however, believes he has nothing to worry about as the former Liverpool forward is clear of Neymar and will play for Chelsea ahead of him.

Speaking to talkSPORT, the 49-year-old said (via Manchester Evening News):

“If you look at his (Sterling) history, the pattern he’s had in his career, he is just getting better and better. There’s no doubt in my mind he’s a world-class player. If you had the chance of signing Neymar or Sterling, who would you have? As a manager and a coach, you want consistency week in and week out."

Further highlighting the difference between the stars, Sinclair added:

“When he’s (Sterling) having a bad game, he’ll still be a seven out of 10 because he works for the team, he has a fantastic work ethic. Whereas Neymar, if he’s not playing and if he’s not doing well going forward, he might as well not be on the pitch. That’s the difference between the two players.”

Chelsea also closing in on Nathan Ake

Sterling might not be the only player to jump ship from Manchester City to Chelsea this summer as Nathan Ake is also close to moving to west London.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Dutch centre-back has reached an agreement with the Blues, who're yet to make an official bid though.

City want £40-45 million for Ake as the Premier League champions aim to replace him with a new centre-back if he ends up leaving.

