"That’s football" - Chelsea forward explains why he doesn't like VAR 

Chelsea forward Joao Felix, on loan from Atletico Madrid, has stated that he doesn't like the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

VAR was brought in to help referees make correct decisions and eliminate as many errors as possible. It was first used in the 2017-18 season in the Bundesliga and Serie A, the 2018-19 season in La Liga and the 2019-20 season in the Premier League.

While VAR has helped make some good decisions over time, it has also come under scrutiny due to its time-consuming nature. Speaking about this, Chelsea forward Felix explained that errors are a part of football and it should remain so.

When asked if he liked VAR, the Portugal international told AS:

"No, I don’t like it much. It has reduced the number of mistakes [referees] make in football, but football is a game of mistakes. Just as the players make mistakes, so too do referees sometimes. That’s football."

He added:

"Within a few years it’s going to be like basketball: time will get taken up [with video reviews], and they’ll limit how much time you’ve got to attack. Football is great the way it is, and I think it would be more exciting without VAR, because there’d be mistakes that create controversy."

Felix, 23, joined Chelsea on loan from Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window. He was sent off in the second half of his first game for the club, a 2-1 Premier League loss against Fulham, and had to serve a three-match suspension.

The Portuguese ace will be available for selection when the Blues face West Ham United away in the league on Saturday, February 11.

Chelsea make striker their top target for the summer

As per 90min, the Blues are heavily interested in signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in the summer.

The Nigerian striker has scored 16 goals and provided four assists in 17 Serie A games this season, helping Napoli establish a 13-point lead atop the table.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have struggled to score goals this season, finding the back of the net just 22 times in 21 Premier League matches. They signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang last summer, but he has scored just three goals in 17 appearances.

The west London side will now look to sign Osimhen in the summer and could use Romelu Lukaku, who is on loan at Inter Milan, as part of a potential deal. They will also have to fend off competition from the likes of Manchester United for Osimhen's signature.

