“That’s funny because he’s rejected six teams, t**t” – Ex-Chelsea and Real Madrid star Eden Hazard’s barber hits back at online troll 

Former Chelsea and Real Madrid superstar Eden Hazard has been without a club since tearing up his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu in July.

The Belgian winger has caught flak from fans for this season, with some suggesting that he hasn't been able to attract any good suitors. One fan recently commented on his Instagram account (h/t Sun):

"No one wants to sign you"

A Star Barbers, who have cut Hazard's hair for years, replied:

"That's funny because he's rejected six teams. T**t."

Hazard and his barber share a close relationship, and the player regularly flew him from London to Madrid for a fresh trim. It seems the 32-year-old also keeps him in check about what is going on in his football career.

It is unknown which teams the former Chelsea forward has rejected. His injury record and wages at Real Madrid have the potential to drive away suitors, but from the aforementioned comments, it seems he is still a man in demand.

Hazard is considered an icon at Stamford Bridge, having spent seven years at the club and winning every trophy on offer except the UEFA Champions League. He won the Champions League with Real Madrid in the 2021-22 season.

But Hazard wasn't an outright hit with the Los Blancos faithful, having played a combined 1,438 minutes in La Liga since the start of the 2020-21 campaign. Shortly after leaving Real Madrid, the Belgian stated that he had what it takes to still play at the top level.

It remains to be seen if fans will see Hazard turning out for a new club this season — and if so, then which one.

Crystal Palace eye shock move for former Real Madrid and Chelsea winger

Crystal Palace are eyeing a move for former Chelsea and Real Madrid superstar Eden Hazard in what could be one of the transfers of the summer.

Hazard isn't at his best and injuries have degraded his game. But a player of his profile making the move to Selhurst Park would still grab major headlines.

According to Football Transfers, the Eagles are eager to sign the Belgian this summer. They are excited by the spotlight such a move would garner for Palace and Roy Hodgson is also on board with the idea.

It remains to be seen if Hazard is open to the move, especially in a state where he will find it very hard to match his legacy with Chelsea. He scored just once in his 12 meetings against the Eagles, who will be looking to replace the prolific Wilfried Zaha after his move to Galatasaray.