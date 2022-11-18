Juventus interested in signing out-of-favor Real Madrid superstar in the January transfer window - Reports

Juventus are one of three teams keeping tabs on out-of-favor Real Madrid superstar Eden Hazard ahead of the January transfer window, as per Fichajes.

The Belgium international has been a shadow of his former self since signing for Los Merengues from Chelsea in the summer of 2019. Hazard has scored seven goals and provided 11 assists in 72 games across competitions for Madrid during that time.

Only 42 of those appearances have seen him feature in the starting XI, and he has completed the full 90 minutes in a game on just five occasions. These are highly underwhelming numbers for a player who cost €100 million plus add-ons in transfer fees.

Juventus, Aston Villa, and Newcastle United have been touted as three possible destinations for the 31-year-old. Given his age and decline in form, it is hard to imagine Hazard getting a renewal offer from Los Blancos.

Real Madrid are said to be desperate to offload Hazard before his contract expires in the summer of 2024. The Magpies could be a contender to take him off manager Carlo Ancelotti's hands, given their long-standing interest in the player.

Newcastle wanted to sign Hazard this summer but to no avail. The Villans will also offer the former Chelsea winger a route back to Premier League football.

It is hard to think of a 'big six' club that takes a risk by onboarding an injury-prone player in his 30s who is being paid monumental wages. He is reportedly earning £400,000 a week in salary at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Juventus, hence, could be as good as it gets for Hazard.

Real Madrid's Eden Hazard rubbishes Chelsea return speculation

Hazard recently reiterated his desire to stay at Real Madrid and hopes to prove his worth to Ancelotti. He has scored one goal and assisted another in six games across competitions this campaign.

Speaking in a separate interview with Marca, he was asked if Chelsea have contacted him over a potential return to Stamford Bridge. He replied with a simple "no".

Hazard categorically ruled out leaving Real Madrid in the January transfer window. He did not, however, close the door on a potential exit at the end of the season.

The Belgian added:

"In January it is impossible, because I have family and I like the city. But in summer it is possible that I go. I have one more year on my contract and it’s the club’s decision."

