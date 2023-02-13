“That’s not the issue for me now” – Bayern chief reacts to Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe returning to PSG training ahead of UCL showdown

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic is not worried about Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe returning to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) training ahead of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 showdown with the Parisians.

Both the FIFA World Cup winners are in Parisians' training ahead of the mega clash against the Bavarians on Tuesday (February 14). Salihamidzic, though, is only thinking about his team, telling Abendzeitung:

"Activity, energy, aggressiveness, mentality. We've shown that especially in the first half of the season with our ten wins in the last few games, and we have to put that back on the field now. These are highlights in the life of every footballer."

When asked about Messi and Mbappe's possible participation against Julian Nagelsmann's team, Salihamidzic said:

"That's not the issue for me now.'I'm concentrating on our team and making sure we're in top shape."

Both Messi and Mbappe are back in training ahead of the continental showdown. The Argentine was absent as Christophe Galtier's team suffered a 3-1 Ligue 1 defeat against AS Monaco at the weekend. Mbappe, meanwhile, has been on the sidelines since February 2. He suffered a knock on his hamstring during the Ligue 1 clash against Montpellier.

Apart from Messi and Mbappe, Bayern will also have to contend Neymar. Reports recently emerged that the club are looking to sell the Brazilian next summer. Neymar, though, said that he's looking to give his best:

"I feel very good. Physically and mentally I'm fine. The criticisms are legitimate;veveryone has their opinions, their points of view. I respect that. I play my football. I do the maximum for the club, and I will do it until the end of the season."

He added:

"Moments of difficulty happen to all teams. We have to be united. We talk a lot among ourselves in the locker room, to try to improve. We are trying to find the best version of this PSG."

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe's return is a massive boost for PSG

PSG are on a two-game losing streak. After a 2-1 defeat to Marseille in the Coupe de France in midweek, Galtier's side were beaten convincingly by AS Monaco in Ligue 1 at the weekend.

Messi and Mbappe, along with Neymar, are the team's pillars. So, having the superstar attackers back in the ranks should be a massive boost for the Parisians ahead of their Champions League first leg showdown with Bayern at the Parc des Princes.

Messi (15), Mbappe (25) and Neymar (17) have been among the goals for PSG this season.

