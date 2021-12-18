"That’s the problem for me”– Paul Merson names 2 Premier League players who can be 'missing' piece at Chelsea 

Chelsea's midfield woes, according to Paul Merson, will not be rectified unless the club invests significantly in the January transfer window.

To be fair, Thomas Tuchel's side's form has deteriorated considerably over the last month, owing to a rising injury crisis that has deprived him of N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic.

Meanwhile, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Jorginho will miss Sunday's match against Wolves. Sadly, Billy Gilmour and Conor Gallagher are unlikely to return from loan spells until the end of the season.

Merson fears that even with a completely fit midfield, Chelsea will still lack the type of player with passing range capable of fully unlocking the potential of the forwards he has at his disposal.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC Another busy week. 💪



It's time for Chelsea Unseen. ⤵️ Another busy week. 💪It's time for Chelsea Unseen. ⤵️

Wolves' Ruben Neves and Southampton's James Ward-Prowse are two of the best passers in the Premier League, and Merson believes a player of their caliber would add something remarkable to Chelsea's roster.

Here's what he said:

"I think Chelsea are missing a Neves. A player who can spray the ball around the pitch. Kovacic likes taking players on, Jorginho only pushes the ball five or 10 yards to keep things moving. Kante is all around the pitch. But they’ve got nobody who sprays the ball around. You know, like a Ward-Prowse or a Neves."

Merson further added:

"The amount of times they made runs the front three the other night and then they span and nobody is hitting them."

Chelsea's midfield has been a matter of much concern over the last few months

While Chelsea boast the presence of some fine tacticians in midfield, it is still a matter of concern.

N'Golo Kante's stint with the Blues for the better part of the last two seasons has been plagued by injuries. This has deprived Thomas Tuchel of an unmatachable player in his position.

Mateo Kovacic has been sidelined for a while now. This has given Ruben Loftus-Cheek some much-needed playing time. However, he too has just three assists in the last 17 games and is yet to find the back of the net.

B/R Football @brfootball Chelsea fans can't wait for N'Golo Kante to return from injury 😳 Chelsea fans can't wait for N'Golo Kante to return from injury 😳 https://t.co/ThAlxFyzQA

Saul Niguez came on loan to Chelsea from Atletico Madrid this summer. The Spaniard has struggled for playing time. However, he has failed to make a mark when given the chance to feature in the playing XI.

As a result of which, Chelsea currently sit in third postion with 37 points. They're four points behind runaway leaders Manchester City.

Also Read Article Continues below

Chelsea take on Wolves on December 19 and will be hoping to return to winning ways after dropping several points in the last few weeks.

Edited by Rohit Mishra