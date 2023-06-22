"That’s someone for me who they could try and have a look at" - Pundit urges Liverpool to sign Manchester City star

Former Liverpool midfielder Charlie Adam has urged the Reds to Manchester City fullback Kyle Walker this summer.

Walker has been a huge part of Manchester City's success since his move from Tottenham Hotspur in 2017. He has made 254 appearances for the club, scoring six goals and providing 18 assists.

The Englishman played 39 games across competitions last season, helping City lift a European treble.

However, he has now been linked with a move away from the Etihad this summer (via Metro). Bayern Munich are interested in signing him but Charlie Adam believes Liverpool should bring Walker to Anfield instead.

Speaking to 888Sport, Adam explained that Trent Alexander-Arnold could switch to midfield next season onwards. If he does, the Reds will need to sign a right-back and Walker would be a perfect fit for the role.

"I think playing Trent in midfield is something Liverpool might want to look at next season. He’s having a big impact on matches, as we saw for England this week, and I think he’s the best passer at the football club in terms of his range and what types of passes he can play," Adam said.

"If you can get that from a central position, then it opens up everything for everybody else. But if they’re looking to do that, then they’d need to bring another right back in. It looks like Kyle Walker is possibly going to leave Manchester City – that’s someone for me who they could try and have a look at. They’ll need to bring a right back in if they persist with Trent in midfield," he added.

Alexander-Arnold impressed as a midfielder in England's UEFA Euro Qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia. He scored one goal and provided one assist. He also appeared to have good chemistry with Kyle Walker, who played in the game against North Macedonia.

Liverpool and Manchester City's first 2023-24 Premier League fixture

Manchester City and Liverpool had contrasting 2022-23 campaigns. While City won their third Premier League title in a row, the Reds missed out on a top-four spot in the table. Regardless, both teams will start with a clean slate in the upcoming 2023-24 season.

The Cityzens will begin their title defense, on August 11, away against Burnley, managed by Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany. The Clarets were phenomenal last season, losing just three of their 46 Championship games.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will begin their 2023-24 campaign against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on August 13. The Blues had an even poorer 2022-23 campaign than the Reds as they finished 12th in the league table. It will be an interesting battle with both teams looking to bounce back.

Poll : 0 votes