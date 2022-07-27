"That’s the train you want to jump on" - Dean Saunders urges ex-Arsenal star to move to Newcastle United or Nottingham Forest

Wales legend Dean Saunders reckons former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey should consider joining Newcastle United or Nottingham Forest after parting ways with Juventus this summer. Saunders thinks the midfielder has plenty to offer and should jump on the opportunity to join either club.

Ramsey, who managed just 49 games in three seasons in Turin, became a free agent this summer after Juventus terminated his contract by paying him £2.5 million in severance payment. Saunders has tipped the midfielder to join either Newcastle or Nottingham ahead of the next season.

“I’d like to see him at Newcastle,” the Welshman told talkSPORT. “I think that’s the train you want to jump on. Or Forest. Steve Cooper is Welsh. He’ll know Aaron. In the Euros, when Wales played Turkey, Bale and Ramsey played together – and Ramsey was magnificent."

Saunders continued:

“He’s had a few injuries. He broke his leg (against) Birmingham, and it affected him for a long time. He’s got a great football brain. He covers more ground than any player on the pitch. Good finisher, great lad.”

Meanwhile, in addition to Newcastle and Nottingham, Arsenal legend Ray Parlour believes the MLS could also a decent destination for Ramsey. He told talkSPORT:

“He will be disappointed – three seasons, 49 appearances. He was frozen out, but let’s hope he can get into the Premier League. Forest are the favourites."

“I would always look at America. If you think you’re coming to the end of your career, it’s a slower pace. “It’s a nice place to live, and he’s got three young children,” the Englishman added.

How Newcastle and Nottingham Forest fared last season?

The midfielder is no longer a Juventus player.

Despite a terrible start to their campaign, Newcastle United managed a late surge in the Premier League last season, helping them finish well clear of the relegation zone. They ended in 11th spot in the points table with 49 points, keeping them in the top flight for another season.

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, also had a season to be proud of. They finished fourth in the Championship with 80 points in 46 games, securing their return to the Premier League for the first time in more than two decades.

It remains to be seen if either club sign Ramsey before the transfer window shuts this summer.

