"That's how it will remain" - Marcus Rashford makes huge claim on Manchester United future after latest report over staggering contract demands

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has rubbished reports that claim he's demanding £500,000 a week to remain at Old Trafford.

Rashford, 25, is entering the final year of his contract, with the Red Devils triggering a one-year extension. Several reports have claimed that talks are underway over a renewal. The Daily Star reports that the English attacker wants £500,000 per week to become the highest-paid player in the Premier League.

However, Rashford has moved to quash those claims, responding to a journalist on Twitter:

"Just before this one starts to do the rounds! It's complete nonsense. The club and myself have been respectful to one another, and that's how it will remain. My focus is purely on finishing as well as possible in the league and winning trophies."

Rashford has been in superb form this season under Erik ten Hag, bagging 27 goals and nine assists in 44 games across competitions. The striker has bounced back from a disappointing 2021-22 campaign, where he managed just five goals and two assists in 32 games.

Manchester United may want to move hastily to secure Rashford's long-term future. Paris Saint-Germain reportedly hold an interest in him, and he rejected a £400,000 a week offer from the Ligue 1 side last summer.

Red Devils boss Ten Hag confirmed in February that the club were working on a new deal for the English forward. He said (via Sky Sports):

"Of course (Rashford's new contract) is a priority. We are working on that; just sit and wait, but in the background, we work hard."

Newcastle United are pushing to sign Rashford's Manchester United teammate Scott McTominay

Scott McTominay could be heading to St James' Park.

Football Insider reports that Newcastle are attempting to sign Manchester United midfielder McTominay in the summer. Magpies boss Eddie Howe is a fan of the Scottish midfielder, and it's increasingly likely that he will leave Old Trafford after this season.

McTominay has fallen down the pecking order under Ten Hag following the arrival of Casemiro from Real Madrid. He has started 13 of 32 games, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

The midfielder impressed on international duty with Scotland on Tuesday (March 28) scoring a brace in the 2-0 win over Spain. He has two years left on his contract with the Red Devils.

Manchester United are confident of offloading McTominay for around £25 million. They feel his proven Premier League experience would be enticing for any potential suitor.

Newcastle have enjoyed a remarkable season and are in the top-four race. They sit fifth, trailing fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by two points with two games in hand. If the Magpies qualify for the UEFA Champions League, McTominay could be a brilliant piece of business, given his experience in the competition.

