"That wouldn't be a transfer for us" - European giants reveal main reason why they won't sign Manchester United target Harry Kane

Bayern Munich board member Ulrich Hoeneß has explained why he is opposed to a move for Manchester United target Harry Kane. The Bavarians have been linked with a move for the Tottenham Hotspur striker in the summer.

Reports claimed last December that the Bundesliga giants held talks with Kane's representatives over a proposed move. The English forward has a year left on his contract and is yet to agree on a new one with Spurs.

The 29-year-old's future is up in the air as Tottenham continue to struggle. They ended their likely last hopes for silverware this season by exiting the UEFA Champions League at the hands of AC Milan in the last 16. However, Hoeneß has explained why he doesn't think a move for Kane is the right one.

He alluded to his €100 million price tag and the fact that he is reaching his thirties (via Florian Plettenberg):

"I can imagine that a player will come to us who costs €100m. But in the case of Kane, I expressed my opinion. He's almost 30. Last year (Tottenham) turned down €160m from (Manchester City). That's why I said that wouldn’t be a transfer for us.“

Kane has been in prolific form this season, scoring 20 goals in 37 games across competitions. There is a feeling that this summer will be his last opportunity to make a move to a European giant capable of winning trophies.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher claimed so after Spurs drew 0-0 with Milan, losing 1-0 on aggregate in the Champions League last 16. He said:

‘‘The big question now is about Harry Kane. If he doesn’t leave this summer, he will stay at Tottenham for the rest of his career. I think it’s now or never for him."

Carragher added that Kane's only realistic option is Manchester United:

‘‘I think the only place he can go realistically is Manchester United. I don’t want to see him there for obvious reasons but Man City have [Erling] Haaland, Liverpool have [Darwin] Nunez, he can’t go to Arsenal or Chelsea."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #THFC



“The top four [being our only target] is a consequence of not playing as well as we want to play”. Harry Kane on Spurs season: “Top four finish is not enough. Where we’re at as a club, we should be winning trophies. That’s always the aim”.“The top four [being our only target] is a consequence of not playing as well as we want to play”. Harry Kane on Spurs season: “Top four finish is not enough. Where we’re at as a club, we should be winning trophies. That’s always the aim”. ⚪️ #THFC“The top four [being our only target] is a consequence of not playing as well as we want to play”. https://t.co/vDKt9fjmP2

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for Kane as they are in stark need of a new center-forward. They have reportedly initiated contact over a potential blockbuster summer transfer. Wout Weghorst is likely to return to Burnley once his loan expires at the end of the season. This leaves Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial as their only options up top.

Manchester United and Tottenham set to battle it out for RB Salzburg's Benjamin Sesko

Another striker reportedly on Manchester United's list for the summer is Salzburg frontman Sesko. The 19-year-old has enjoyed a superb campaign, scoring 11 goals in 30 matches.

Sesko is set to join Salzburg's parent club RB Leipzig in the summer. However, according to the Hard Tackle, Manchester United and Tottenham are both keen on making a summer move for the Slovenian. The Bundesliga side may allow him to leave for a big-money fee without making an appearance for the club.

EuroFoot @eurofootcom Benjamin Šeško (19) with a 7 MINUTE HAT-TRICK vs Rapid Wien this evening! Benjamin Šeško (19) with a 7 MINUTE HAT-TRICK vs Rapid Wien this evening! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 🤯🇸🇮 Benjamin Šeško (19) with a 7 MINUTE HAT-TRICK vs Rapid Wien this evening! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/YV7S95C8wb

The forward has earned comparisons to Manchester City's Erling Haaland for his agility despite his big 1.95m frame. He was named Slovenia's Player of the Year for 2022.

Poll : 0 votes