"The 2 main teams one step closer than the others are Chelsea and Atletico Madrid" - Pedro Sepulveda on Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga

Chelsea and Atletico Madrid are reportedly leading the race to sign Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

After joining the Red Devils from Juventus in the summer of 2021, Ronaldo is said to soon be on his way out of Old Trafford. Last season, he was his club's top scorer in all competitions with 24 goals.

The 37-year-old is seemingly interested in joining a club where he can continue playing in the UEFA Champions League. He is currently on leave from the Red Devils' pre-season tour due to personal reasons.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepulveda provided insight into the ongoing transfer saga. He said:

"I can't see Ronaldo away from Manchester United next season. The two main teams one step closer than the others are Chelsea and Atletico Madrid. I can see him playing for those two teams – Chelsea have a new owner, a new project, with money to spend on transfers."

He added:

"He is still in Lisbon. He has not been hiding somewhere in Europe, he's in Lisbon and hasn't changed his routine to hide from the journalists and people who want to see him. He was spotted on his balcony at his apartments. He's still posting some pictures during his workouts and training. He's still waiting for what Jorge Mendes will tell him to do. We don't know if he'll travel to Manchester, and even if he does, it doesn't mean he will stay at United."

Earlier, Ronaldo reportedly rejected a proposal worth €300 million over two seasons from an unnamed club in Saudi Arabia, as per Record. The report added that the club were prepared to offer €30 million to Manchester United and €20 million to agent Jorge Mendes.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has his say on Blues' pursuit of Cristiano Ronaldo

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has shed some light on the club's stance on signing Cristiano Ronaldo. He said (via Metro):

"If we considered his name, well, he's a fantastic player. He is a fantastic player for another fantastic club in our competition in the Premier League. Out of respect, we don't comment on these players because we don't like other coaches to speak about our players. This is where this has to stay."

The UEFA Champions League-winning manager added:

"We focused on our top target, Raheem Sterling, who we signed and everything else stays behind closed doors."

