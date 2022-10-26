"The best all-round game" - Micah Richards names the better player in PSG's Kylian Mbappe vs Manchester City's Erling Haaland debate

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has claimed that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe is a better all-round player than Erling Haaland.

City's new striker Haaland has been a revelation at the Etihad Stadium since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in the summer for £54 million.

The Norweigan has bagged 22 goals in just 16 appearances across competitions and has been a nightmare for both Premier League and European defenses.

Meanwhile, Mbappe has been equally as impressive at the start of the campaign, with 16 goals in 16 appearances.

Richards was given the difficult task of choosing which of the two is the better player, to which he responded to CBS Sports Golazo (via HITC):

“It doesn’t matter, Mbappe is the best young player around,”

His colleague and former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher responded:

“Better than Haaland?”

Richards then replied:

“Remember, we said this, The best all-round game.”

The two panelists were surrounded by Manchester City fans and Carragher turned to the crowd and said:

“Did you hear this Man City fans? Micah Richards thinks Mbappe is better than Haaland.”

Richards then laughed and responded:

“Don’t listen to Jamie, he’s trying to cause. What’s happening here.”

Thierry Henry, Peter Schmeichel, Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher dissect the game of Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland.

There is bound to be more debate over which of the two forwards is superior as the season progresses.

Haaland is scoring goals for fun and in doing so is leading many to predict that City will win their first-ever Champions League this season.

Pep Guardiola's side have already secured qualification for the last 16 but did only manage a 0-0 draw with Dortmund on 25 October at Signal Iduna Park.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe likewise could be firing PSG towards a first-ever Champions League triumph.

He netted a brace in the Parisians' 7-2 thrashing of Maccabi Haifa at the Parc des Princes on 25 October.

Kylian Mbappe has the choice of Manchester City and Liverpool if he leaves PSG

Kylian Mbappe seems frustrated at the Parc des Princes

According to reports, Kylian Mbappe will have the choice between Manchester City and Liverpool if he decides to leave PSG.

Speculation has grown over the Frenchman's future amidst a rift with Brazilian teammate Neymar at the Parc des Princes.

Mbappe was seemingly set to move to Real Madrid in the summer when his old contract with the Parisians was set to expire.

However, the French forward put pen-to-paper on a new three-year deal with PSG, keeping him tied to the club until 2025.

Mbappe has 4 goals and 3 assists in his last two matches

That hasn't stopped rumors growing that Mbappe will leave Paris before that date, but a move to the Santiago Bernabeu now appears to be out of the question.

Los Blancos are still disappointed to have missed out on his signature this past summer and are no longer interested in the striker.

