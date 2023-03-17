"The best centre-forward in the world" - Didi Hamann claims Manchester United target is 'a better all-round player' than Man City's Erling Haaland

Former Liverpool midfielder turned pundit Dietmar 'Didi' Hamann recently claimed that Manchester United target Victor Osimhen is a better all-round player than Manchester City ace Erling Haaland.

United are set to raid the market in the summer for a new striker. Osimhen is one of the Red Devils' top priorities. The Nigerian has been in phenomenal form for Napoli this season. He has scored 23 goals and has provided five assists in 28 matches across competitions this term.

Speaking of Haaland and Osimhen, Hamann said (via Football365):

“Haaland is probably the best centre-forward in Europe at the moment – if you look at his goalscoring record, you would also have to mention Osimhen in this conversation who is a brilliant player."

Haaland recently scored five goals during Manchester City's 7-0 win over RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg clash. He became the second player ever to score five in the competition (other than Lionel Messi). Speaking about Haaland's feat, Hamann said:

“For Haaland to score five, it’s brilliant. But obviously the jury is still out as to whether he makes Manchester City better overall across a season. Having him is great, but that doesn’t mean they get a bye for the rest of the Champions League.

"They still have to play a quarter-final and a semi-final. They’re five points off Arsenal in the League and it remains to be seen whether he’s the player who wins City the Champions League."

Hamann further added that Manchester United target Osimhen brings more to the game than Haaland. The German said:

“For me, Osimhen is probably a better all-round player than Haaland right now and links up play better. Haaland is a very direct player and I was cautious whether he really fits into that city team. He may prove me wrong at the moment, if you look at his goalscoring and stats, but they could still be trophyless at the end of the season."

Hamann also said:

“I think he’s a player every top club should go for, because for me at the moment, Osimhen is the best centre-forward in the world.”

Manchester United defeated Real Betis in the UEFA Europa League

Manchester United progressed to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League with a 1-0 win over Real Betis in the round of 16 second leg clash on Thursday, March 16.

Marcus Rashford scored the solitary goal of the match. Having won the first leg 4-1, Manchester United earned an aggregate win of 5-1.

The Red Devils will return to action on March 19 as they take on Fulham in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

