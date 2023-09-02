"The best thing to do was to accept" - Fabrizio Romano reveals why Manchester City agreed to sell Cole Palmer to Chelsea

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently explained why Manchester City agreed to sell Cole Palmer to Chelsea. The youngster completed a £40 million plus add-ons move to the Blues in the summer transfer market.

Romano explained that the Blues wanted the player and City were keen on making as much money as possible from the sale. The journalist wrote on his CaughtOffside blog:

"With Cole Palmer, Chelsea really insisted, were pushing for two days and the player was also keen on the move. So for City the best thing to do was to accept and make the most amount of money possible."

Palmer impressed during the under-21 Euros for the England team that won the tournament. Apart from that, he also had a good start to the season with Manchester City, scoring in the UEFA Super Cup against Sevilla and in the Community Shield against Arsenal.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino reacts after signing Cole Palmer from Manchester City

Chelsea have managed to bring in yet another top young talent in the form of Cole Palmer from Manchester City, and their fans are excited to see the Englishman in action.

Mauricio Pochettino recently explained why the club signed Palmer and why the player decided to pursue a move to Stamford Bridge. Pochettino said (via the Blues' website):

"I think he fits the project. He is a young, talented player. Of course, he decided to come because he expects to play maybe more and be more important here [than at Man City], but that is not the most important thing. He wanted to come because he has seen the Chelsea project is for him."

Pochettino continued:

"He wants to improve his game and he needs to show he is better than his team-mates and deserves to play and find his place. We need to be careful with young guys, like experienced players they need time to settle."

He added:

"He needs to settle because Manchester is different to London, the club and culture is different. Before starting to perform, he needs to settle, be in his space and be comfortable. We will not put pressure on him."

Palmer joins a rich pool of talented young players and the move could turn out to be a good one for his career.