"The best we’ve ever seen" - Darren Bent calls for 'Makelele role' to be renamed 'Kante role' in honour of Chelsea midfielder

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent has lauded Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante for his consistently brilliant performances.

The Blues ran out 2-0 winners against Lille in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday. The midfielder performed brilliantly in the match, bagging an assist on the night, and winning the 'Man of the Match' award.

Adam Newson @AdamNewson N'Golo Kante has been named UEFA man of the match after Chelsea's last four Champions League knockout stage matches. N'Golo Kante has been named UEFA man of the match after Chelsea's last four Champions League knockout stage matches. https://t.co/bKhdmIaIGc

After the game on talkSPORT, Bent said:

“He had that period where he won the league with Leicester, then he won the league the next season with Chelsea, and then he won the World Cup. During that period, he was incredible. In some respects, I can understand what (Maurizio) Sarri was trying to do (playing him out of position), because, in terms of getting the ball out from the back and starting attacks, Jorginho is so comfortable."

Bent added:

“Look how important he’s (Jorginho's) been, by the way, with Chelsea winning the Champions League and Italy winning Euro 2020, so I get it. But when you got put Kante in front that back four, there’s no coincidence that they win a lot of trophies. In my opinion, at that role, I think he’s the best we’ve ever seen. I think Kante has taken it to another level."

The role of breaking up opposition play and carrying the ball forward is generally referred to as the 'Makelele role'. It is named after French legend Claude Makelele. However, when asked if the name of this role should be changed, Bent said:

“Yeah, ‘the Kante role’.”

How has N'Golo Kante fared with Chelsea so far?

N'Golo Kante joined Chelsea in 2016 for around £32 million after winning the Premier League with Leicester City. Since then, he has been a mainstay in the Blues' midfield.

He has made over 243 appearances for the club in all competitions, contributing 13 goals and as many assists. The Frenchman was key in their Champions League triumph last season. He delivered a 'Man of the Match' performance in their 1-0 win over Manchester City in the final. Kante was named the UEFA Men's Midfielder of the Year for his performances last season.

The Frenchman has won multiple trophies with Chelsea so far, in addition to the Champions League. That includes the Premier League, FA Cup, Europa League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

Kante will look to add to his collection when the Blues take on Liverpool in the EFL Cup final on Sunday.

