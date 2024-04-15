"The club of my dreams" - Barcelona star insists he's relaxed about his contract situation

Barcelona star Pedri has affirmed that he's calm about his future with the La Liga giants and suggests he's expecting to be offered a contract extension.

Pedri has been with the Blaugrana his entire career, rising through La Masia academy before debuting in 2019 aged 16. The Spanish playmaker has since made 135 appearances for the senior team.

The 21-year-old's contract expires in 2026 and there have been question marks regarding Barca affording a new deal. They have endured financial issues that have seen Ronald Araujo and Frenkie de Jong linked with moves away.

However, Pedri gave a positive update on the situation ahead of Barcelona's UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg against PSG. He said (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"I’m very calm, I know Barcelona will respect what they told me about the contract. Barca has always been the club of my dreams."

Expand Tweet

The 2021 Golden Boy winner is viewed as one of Blaugrana's brightest talents and has been a prominent member of Xavi's side. The Spanish playmaker has appeared 26 times across competitions, bagging two goals and five assists.

Reports claim that Barca are set to offer Pedri a new deal although its length is undisclosed. He looks set to be part of the La Liga giants for the long term despite his manager Xavi's departure this summer.

Pedri hopes Xavi stays with Barcelona after their impressive win vs PSG

Pedri wants Xavi to stay at Camp Nou.

Pedri starred as Barcelona beat PSG 3-2 in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal (April 4). He assisted Raphinha to conjure up perhaps one of the best goals of the UEFA Champions League campaign.

The Spaniard spoke after the game about Xavi's situation after the Barca boss' announced he was leaving at the end of the season. He made it clear that he hopes his coach makes a U-turn over the decision (via 90min):

"We have always been with the coach to the death and as long as he is with us it will be like that," Pedri explained. "We hope it will be many days together. [Xavi] grew up at Barca and we try to defend the club like he did as a player. I hope you think again, Xavi, and stay for a long time."

Expand Tweet

Xavi was appointed Barcelona manager in November 2021 while Pedri grew into an undisputed starter. He guided the Catalan giants to their first La Liga title last season since 2019. The 18-cap Spain international has made 78 appearances under the Barca icon, registering 14 goals and seven assists.

Poll : Is Pedri the best U21 star in La Liga? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback