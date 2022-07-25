"The club is working to improve and strengthen the squad" - Galtier suggests PSG could make 3 more signings this summer

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier has suggested that the club could make up to three more new signings in the current transfer window.

The Parisiens have just completed their pre-season tour of Japan. They won all four of their clashes, including a 6-2 victory in their most recent encounter against Gamba Osaka.

PSGhub @PSGhub Christophe Galtier in press-conference: “We conceded two goals, this is too much. We need to be more structured and not disorganised. We weren't in the right timing. We have to show a tougher face.” 🗣 Christophe Galtier in press-conference: “We conceded two goals, this is too much. We need to be more structured and not disorganised. We weren't in the right timing. We have to show a tougher face.” 🗣🇫🇷

Following the convincing victory, which concluded the side's tour of the Far East, Galtier was asked about the club's transfer plans for the rest of the summer in a press conference. The new PSG boss told reporters (as quoted by PSGhub):

“The club is working to improve this squad. We're going to get on a plane, we're going to make a long 12-hour fly, we're going to sleep and when we land, we'll have maybe 1 or 2, or even 3 more players. We'll see what happens this week.”

According to Le 10 Sport, the Ligue 1 champions are close to agreeing a deal for Lille's Renato Sanches. The midfielder has reportedly picked PSG over a move to AC Milan.

The report also claims that RB Leipzig right-back Nordi Mukiele is on the verge of moving to the Parc des Princes in a deal worth €15 million.

PSGhub @PSGhub Galtier: “The club is working to improve this squad. We're going to get on a plane, we're going to make a long 12-hour fly, we're going to sleep and when we land we'll have maybe 1 or 2, or even 3 more players. We'll see what happens this week.” Galtier: “The club is working to improve this squad. We're going to get on a plane, we're going to make a long 12-hour fly, we're going to sleep and when we land we'll have maybe 1 or 2, or even 3 more players. We'll see what happens this week.” 🚨 Galtier: “The club is working to improve this squad. We're going to get on a plane, we're going to make a long 12-hour fly, we're going to sleep and when we land we'll have maybe 1 or 2, or even 3 more players. We'll see what happens this week.”

Christophe Galtier insists PSG will not rely on Mbappe

The highly respected 55-year-old has taken over the reins in the French capital. Galtier has been tasked with getting the club's superstars to play as a team to claim their first-ever Champions League title.

In an interview with L'Equipe, Galtier was asked about his recent comments on Kylian Mbappe. The PSG had stated:

“We shouldn’t give him all the responsibility for the result."

The Frenchman explained his quip by stating:

“It’s my point of view. We’re not going to make him carry all the responsibility. He’s a 23-year-old boy, who has an understanding of events. He knows what people expect from him, but there are also other players around him."

"I’m not trying to take pressure off him, Kylian knows what he wants, he knows where he wants to go and he knows what he wants to do with his career, automatically he has pressure.”

Galtier added:

“If we want to stay fresh and avoid injuries, we’ll have to find a balance with playing time but I want to partner him with another striker. Kylian is someone who likes space, is very comfortable technically and is able to play between the lines."

"When you pair him with another attacker, that player has to be of a different profile though, a reference point in the penalty area.”

Adebizi 6️⃣🦅 @adebizi6 La présence de Galtier sur cette photo c'est vraiment trop le multiverse La présence de Galtier sur cette photo c'est vraiment trop le multiverse https://t.co/mbXtaw0RBk

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far