"The club works very strangely" - PSG are only pursuing French attacker due to Kylian Mbappe's demands, says Daniel Riolo

As per French football journalist Daniel Riolo, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are pursuing Olympique Lyon attacker Rayan Cherki simply because of Kylian Mbappe. Riolo has claimed that the Parisians don't have a genuine interest in the 19-year-old but are pursuing him due to pressure from Mbappe's camp.

Rayan Cherki has been linked with a move to PSG over the last couple of days as Parisian boss Christophe Galtier eyes an extra player to support his superstar forward line.

Speaking on After Foot on RMC Sport (via Le10Sport), Riolo shed light on how Kylian Mbappe's influence is drawing the Olympique Lyon star closer to the Parc des Princes. The French football journalist said:

"It's orchestrated on the PSG side through this intermediary. As we speak, Cherki goes to PSG, PSG has discussed, Campos under pressure from the Mbappé clan is looking into the file ok, but it's a €30m file."

"Campos is only interested in the file because he is told to be interested in it. In this club, there are people who have enough weight to say: 'Take an interest in this player.'"

The Frenchman went on to shed light on the influence of Kylian Mbappe and his entourage on PSG's transfer activities. He described this as being very strange and problematic in the running of the club. Riolo continued:

"Mbappe is extraordinary, but for all that, must he have, with the people around him, this power to say recruit this player? You will see, in the next survey that will come out, words from Kylian's mother saying to PSG: 'I do what I want,' even if she doesn't really do it.

"It is problematic in the management of this club. It means that the club works very strangely."

PSG are reportedly set to launch a €30 million bid for Rayan Cherki. The player's current market value, however, stands at €18 million, according to Transfermarkt.

Kylian Mbappe in beast mode with PSG following World Cup final setback

Kylian Mbappe has recovered from his World Cup final setback.

After losing the World Cup final to Argentina, the Frenchman has returned to PSG with a bigger drive. He recorded an incredible five goals to his name in the 7-0 victory over US Pays de Cassel in the French Cup last time out.

The Frenchman also scored once in the 2-1 win over Strasbourg in Ligue 1 in December, raising his post-World Cup numbers to six goals in four games. Overall, Mbappe has recorded 25 goals and six assists in 24 appearances for the Parisians across all competitions.

