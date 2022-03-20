"The doors will be open" - Xavi comments on Lionel Messi's return to Barcelona

Barcelona manager Xavi has hinted that a return for Lionel Messi to the club could be on the cards.

Messi left Catalonia in emotional circumstances amid financial constraints hitting the La Liga side that meant they could not offer the star a new deal. The 34-year-old would subsequently move to PSG in a blockbuster transfer that had many touting the Parisians as UEFA Champions League favourites.

However, the Argentinian has had a rocky start to life in Paris. Uninspired performances and a meagre return of seven goals across competitions - including two in the league - has attracted huge criticism from the French media and fans.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball Boos for Lionel Messi and Neymar around Le Parc des Princes Boos for Lionel Messi and Neymar around Le Parc des Princes 😳 https://t.co/KRyaHTJLLk

Meanwhile, Messi's former Barcelona teammate Xavi has been bringing about huge changes at the Blaugrana since being appointed manager in November last year.

The upturn in form has been admirable under Xavi, so Barcelona fans will be encouraged by his words about Messi's potential reunion. The Spaniard seemingly kept the door open for to the seven-time Balon d'Or returning to the Camp Nou, saying (via Forbes):

"I think Messi is the best in history and in the history of the club."

Xavi continuedL

"The doors will be open, and as long as I'm a coach, it's as if he can come every day (to see training or talk with the coaches) if he wants. As a club, we owe him a great tribute. He has a contract with PSG, and I can't do much more."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



“He deserves a big tribute - and I can't say much more because he has a contract with Paris Saint-Germain”, he added. Xavi: “Leo Messi is the best player in history and the doors will always be open here at Barça for him”.“He deserves a big tribute - and I can't say much more because he has a contract with Paris Saint-Germain”, he added. Xavi: “Leo Messi is the best player in history and the doors will always be open here at Barça for him”. 🇦🇷 #FCB“He deserves a big tribute - and I can't say much more because he has a contract with Paris Saint-Germain”, he added. https://t.co/CTApHvDHul

The PSG forward's contract at the Parc des Princes runs till June 2023, and there is an option of a further year. Nevertheless,Xavi's words have added fuel to speculation about the player's future in Paris.

Could Barcelona push for Lionel Messi this summer?

Messi (left) and Xavi (right) could be reunited soon.

Xavi's turnaround at Barcelona is taking shape. The team looks like they could soon return to contending in domestic and European football.

The Spanish manager has already had success in the transfer market, bringing in the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ferran Torres and Adama Traore. The Blaugrana are targeting some of Europe's top names this summer.

That includes Borussia Dortmund goalscoring machine Erling Haaland and Chelsea's defensive trio Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen. However, they could pursue their former forward Messi if they fail to bring in attacking reinforcements.

Barça Worldwide @BarcaWorldwide ‘Is Messi happy in Paris?’



🗣️ Dani Alves: “For me: no. He's lost there, Messi always told me: ‘Where could I be happier than here?’ I can prove that; there's no better place than Barcelona.” ‘Is Messi happy in Paris?’🗣️ Dani Alves: “For me: no. He's lost there, Messi always told me: ‘Where could I be happier than here?’ I can prove that; there's no better place than Barcelona.” https://t.co/B2vGiCZciq

The Mirror has reported that the Argentina captain's father has already contacted Barcelona about the star potentially returning to the Camp Nou. Considering that the Blaugrana are still being plagued with financial constraints, bringing home their prodigal son would be seen as a good piece of business.

Edited by Bhargav