"The evolution has been clear and spectacular" - Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta hails Xavi for job done at Camp Nou

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta has heaped praise on his former teammate Xavi for what he has achieved as the manager of the first team.

Xavi replaced Ronald Koeman as Barcelona manager in November 2021. Under him, Blaugrana turned their fortunes around in the Spanish top flight, going from a potential mid-table finish to claiming second place, behind winners Real Madrid. The 26-time Spanish champions find themselves atop the standings this season, sitting 12 points clear of second-placed Real Madrid after 26 rounds of games.

Iniesta, who won it all with Xavi with Barca and Spain, said that the Blaugrana coach has evolved the team and backed them to fight for all trophies next season. Iniesta told RAC1:

“Without a doubt, since Xavi came to Barcelona the evolution has been clear and spectacular. Hopefully, we end up winning this league title, so that next year we can compete for everything. Xavi has prepared a lot for this moment; he has very clear ideas; he knows what he wants and how he wants it and what the position he occupies means.”

Iniesta also talked about Barcelona’s 2-1 win over Real Madrid in last Sunday’s (March 19) El Clasico, saying that the Catalans now have a considerable advantage in the La Liga race. He added:

“The match was beautiful, intense and interesting and with a perfect ending for us, for winning and for having that considerable lead, although not definitive, to be able to win La Liga.”

He, however, urged his former team not to take their lead for granted, saying that it's still mathematically possible for Los Blancos to defend their title.

“Until it is not mathematically possible, it is not definitive, and we have to win until the end, but we are in a position to do so,” Iniesta concluded.

Real Madrid stalwart Nacho defends Barcelona youngster Gavi

After footage showed Gavi fouling Dani Ceballos off the ball during Sunday’s El Clasico, Real Madrid fans expressed their discontent with the Barcelona teenager. They complained about how the 18-year-old managed to get away scot-free despite bringing his compatriot down.

Surprisingly, Real Madrid stalwart Nacho refrained from blaming Gavi for the incident. He claimed that it was a routine occurrence during Clasico’s and urged everyone not to review it.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo ahead of Spain’s 2024 European Championship qualifying clash with Norway on Saturday (March 25), Nacho said:

“I didn’t talk to Gavi about that topic. It’s a Clasico; there are kicks, fights, friction. … It’s football. No need to review it again. The goal is to win with the national team. When I play again, the same thing will happen again, and it’s better for you, because that’s how you have more of a ruckus to speak about. Gavi is a good kid.”

Gavi was one of Barca’s key players in their win over Madrid last weekend. He completed 42 of 45 passes, played eight passes into the final third, won two tackles and came out on top in ten ground duels.

