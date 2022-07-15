“The goat is back”, “Go score 15 goals” – Fans cannot contain excitement as Lionel Messi returns to action for PSG during pre-season friendly against Quevilly-Rouen

Fans have taken to social media to express their delight at Lionel Messi's return to action as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) take on US Quevilly-Rouen Metropole.

PSG have begun their preparations for the 2022-23 season under new manager Christophe Galtier. They kick off their pre-season campaign with a friendly against Ligue 2 outfit Quevilly-Rouen today.

The Parisians have named a strong eleven for the match as they look to get their pre-season campaign off to a winning start. Gianluigi Donnarumma, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos and Mauro Icardi are among those in the lineup.

Summer signing Vitinha has also earned a place in Galtier's starting lineup to face Quevilly-Rouen. Meanwhile, seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi will play alongside Icardi and Arnaud Kalimuendo in attack.

Fans are excited to see Messi back in action for the Ligue 1 champions and have taken to Twitter to express their delight. Here are some of the best Tweets about the Argentina icon's return:

PSG, though, are without former Barcelona superstar Neymar for the match against Quevilly-Rouen. The Brazilian reportedly suffered a hip injury in training on Tuesday.

Kylian Mbappe has also been left out of the Parisians' squad for the match today.

Lionel Messi will be looking to impress for PSG next season

Lionel Messi put an end to his 21-year association with La Liga giants Barcelona last summer. He went on to put pen to paper on a two-year contract with the French giants ahead of the 2021-22 season.

While the Argentinean's arrival excited fans in France, he struggled to hit the ground running at PSG. He scored 11 goals and provided 15 assists from 34 appearances across all competitions for the Ligue 1 giants.

Messi helped Mauricio Pochettino's side reclaim their league title. However, he could not prevent them from losing to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

The 35-year-old will be keen to set the record straight when he returns to action with the Parisians next season. Meanwhile, the French club reportedly want to extend the forward's contract beyond next summer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far