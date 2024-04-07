“The godfather of attacking midfielders” - Joe Cole believes Kevin De Bruyne has surpassed Gerrard, Lampard and Scholes

Former England winger Joe Cole has claimed that Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne has already eclipsed the levels of Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes. The Belgium international has played a pivotal role in the Cityzens' success in both England and Europe over the last few years.

Since joining Manchester City in 2015 in a deal worth £55 million from VfL Wolfsburg, De Bruyne has been exceptional for the Sky Blues. The 32-year-old has established himself as one of the best creators in world football and has done everything to go down as an all-time in the Premier League history books.

Former Chelsea and Liverpool star Joe Cole has claimed that the Manchester City midfielder has surpassed the legacies of Premier League greats like Gerrard, Lampard and Scholes. He said, as quoted by Manchester City News:

“I think he sits above everyone, I really do, and I include Frank [Lampard] and [Paul] Scholes and Stevie [Steven Gerrard] and everyone. I think he’s moving up and they are great players of their time and it’s always difficult to compare eras because the game, the rules change, the pitch has changed, the ball has changed, the training methods, everything changes but he’s certainly the best of this era and he’s just outstanding.”

Kevin De Bruyne has played just 937 minutes of football this season across competitions having scored four goals and provided 14 assists in the process. In total, he has played 372 games for the Cityzens scoring 100 goals and providing 167 assists. The Belgian superstar has won 15 trophies during his time at the Etihad including five Premier League titles and one Champions League.

Steven Gerrard made a total of 710 appearances for Liverpool scoring 186 goals and producing 157 assists but did not win the Premier League. Frank Lampard made a total of 648 appearances for Chelsea scoring 211 goals and producing 145 assists. Paul Scholes appeared 716 times for Manchester United scoring 155 goals and producing 81 assists.

Manchester City identify La Liga midfielder as Kevin De Bruyne replacement: Reports

Manchester City have reportedly identified Villarreal midfielder Alex Baena as a potential replacement for Kevin De Bruyne. As per reports, the Cityzens fear that they could lose the Belgian in the summer and have prepared a shortlist of players who could replace the 32-year-old.

Baena has been exceptional for the Yellow Submarine this season having scored five goals and providing 13 assists in 38 appearances across competitions. The 22-year-old is capable of playing in an array of positions but is best suited as a number ten or as a left winger.

Alongside Baena, the Cityzens have also reportedly set their sights on the trio of Florian Wirtz, Lucas Paqueta and Xavi Simons. Kevin De Bruyne has been widely linked with a switch to Saudi Arabia and his recent fitness problems could see him call it a time in European football.

