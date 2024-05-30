"The good ones always have to be play together" - Real Madrid star provides cryptic response when asked if Kylian Mbappe is joining the club

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes provided a cryptic response when asked about Kylian Mbappe's potential transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. The Brazilian simply replied that good players need to play together.

Kylian Mbappe is expected to join Real Madrid as a free agent in the summer after running down his contract with Paris Saint-Germain this season. However, neither party has officially confirmed the move yet, with Los Blancos reportedly waiting until after the UEFA Champions League final on June 1.

During an interview with DAZN, Rodrygo was asked about the Frenchman's imminent switch to the Santiago Bernabeu and the Brazilian chose to be careful with his words.

“Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid? The good ones always have to be play together," he told DAZN (via Madrid Xtra on Twitter).

Kylian Mbappe's arrival might pose a slight headache for the Spanish giants. His favored position on the left wing is currently occupied by Vinicius Jr., who is one of Los Blancos' most important players. Rodrygo, who plays on the right-wing, is the most likely candidate to drop to the bench as Mbappe can operate from either flank.

Alternatively, Carlo Ancelotti could deploy the Frenchman through the center. This is a role he's also familiar with, having played there during Lionel Messi's spell at PSG.

In addition, Vinicius Junior might also need to let go of his number seven jersey when Mbappe lands at the Santiago Bernabeu. It remains to be seen how the club will deal with these potential issues.

How Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid fared this season

Kylian Mbappe enjoyed another prolific season with Paris Saint-Germain. His brilliant performances and decisiveness in front of goal helped this Parisians claim a domestic double during the 2023/24 campaign.

The 25-year-old recorded 44 goals and 10 assists in 48 appearances across all competitions. That includes 27 goals and seven assists in Ligue 1, eight goals in the Champions League, eight goals and three assists in the Coupe de France, and one goal in the Trophee des Champions.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have also had a successful season so far. They won the La Liga title convincingly and also managed to reach the final of the Champions League, where they will face Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.