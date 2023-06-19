"The grass is not always greener" - Pundit urges Manchester City star to stay despite reported interest from European giants

Footballer turned Pundit Alan Hutton has urged Kyle Walker not to leave Manchester City. He believes a move to Bayern Munich would not be ideal nor would a shift back to Sheffield United, as he is moving from a top club.

Walker is reported to be unhappy at Manchester City because of his game time. He wants to play more often and in a system that suits his style as a fullback.

Hutton was talking to Football Insider when he claimed that Walker was making a mistake by leaving City, who won the treble last season. He said:

"I think it would be a massive decision to leave a team that is so strong at this moment in time, after everything they did last season. That being said, Pep likes to tinker. He changes his tactics, he changes his formation, personnel, it must be difficult unless you are one of the main players."

The pundit added:

"I think he is a little bit lucky where he can play centre-back, wing-back, so he is versatile. But the grass is not always greener. Is he happier where he is, winning trophies and being in and out the team or does he go to somewhere like Newcastle or whoever. "

Walker has played 254 matches with the Cityzens since moving from Tottenham Hotspur. He has won all trophies on offer and is now looking for a new challenge.

Pundits claim Kyle Walker was dejected by Champions League final snub at Manchester City

Kyle Walker was in top form and helped Manchester City reach the UEFA Champions League final with a fine performance against Vinicius Jr during the semifinal against Real Madrid.

However, Pep Guardiola dropped the 33-year-old for the final against Inter Milan and started Manuel Akanji. Rio Ferdinand was quick to point out that the Englishman would be disappointed at not being named in the starting XI. He said while covering the final for BT Sports:

"That game against Real Madrid he was outstanding, both legs. He'll be disappointed. But it's a squad game, and you have to accept it."

Cesc Fabregas chimed in with a similar opinion and added:

"Kyle Walker has been playing very well lately. He dealt with Vinicius Jr very well. He's one of the most powerful defenders you can find in football right now."

BILD and SPORT1 have reported that Walker is in advanced talks to join Bayern Munich this summer.

