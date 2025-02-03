"The most important thing" - Harry Kane sends message to Chelsea and Manchester United target after he rejected Tottenham move

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has pointed out what his teammate Mathys Tel needs from his next club amid interest from Premier League sides Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham.

Chelsea and Manchester United were the first two of the three Premier League clubs to be linked with a move for Tel. Tottenham showed interest later on with reports claiming they'd reached an agreement with Bayern to sign the 19-year-old.

However, in a turn of events, Mathys Tel rejected the opportunity to join Spurs as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Reports also claimed that Tel wasn't keen to join Chelsea because of the competition for places.

Amid the interest from clubs in Europe, Harry Kane wants Mathys Tel to be careful while choosing his next club. The former Spurs striker urged his teammate to make sure he gets playing time and experience if he decides to join a new club.

Speaking after Bayern's 4-3 win over Holstein Kiel on Saturday, Kane said via X:

“Mathys is a great young player. I have worked with him for 18 months now. He has a lot of potential, works and likes to train hard. He can still improve, but he has the right mindset to do so.''

''Whatever his next step is, the most important thing is that he plays. My advice is that wherever he goes now, he should make sure he gets playing time and experience," he added.

In the ongoing season, Mathys Tel has made 14 appearances for Bayern Munich across competitions with an assist to his name.

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Chelsea interest in Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Chelsea's interest in the signature of Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho. Garnacho has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge throughout the winter transfer window.

Apart from Chelsea, Serie A side Napoli have also shown interest in the Argentine winger. Garnacho was included in the starting XI in United’s 0-2 defeat to Crystal Palace yesterday, but Romano has provided an update on the future of the 20-year-old and if the Blues could make a late move on transfer deadline day.

Speaking exclusively to GiveMeSport, Romano said:

"There is interest from Chelsea, but at the moment, there are still no advanced negotiations, club-to-club. Let's see if Chelsea will decide to do something last-minute. But as of now, while we are recording, there is still no proposal so there is still a chance for him to stay."

Before Romano’s claim, Sky Sports’ Melissa Reddy had reported that the Blues are yet to formally engage United about Garnacho as they are biding their time. It remains to be seen if Enzo Maresca’s side will pull off a deadline transfer drama.

