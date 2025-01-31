Manchester United and Chelsea target Mathys Tel has rejected offer from PL club: Reports

Manchester United and Chelsea have received a boost in their pursuit of Bayern Munich prodigy Mathys Tel, as the youngster has reportedly turned down an approach from Tottenham Hotspur. The France U-21 international was the subject of a bid from the Premier League side as he prepares to complete a move away from the German giants.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Tel has rejected an opportunity to move to Tottenham Hotspur this month despite holding talks with the club. They had an agreement with Bayern Munich over a €60 million fee for the 19-year-old, but have failed to convince him to join them.

Tel was reluctant to leave Bayern Munich this month, but his continued lack of regular game time led him to hand in a transfer request. He's made just 14 appearances across competitions this season with just four starts. Spurs have the likes of Wilson Odobert, Richarlison, Brennan Johnson, Heung-min Son, Dominic Solanke, and Timo Werner. Hence, the youngster perhaps found the competition too similar to what he faced at Bayern.

Regardless, a host of clubs in England, including Manchester United and Chelsea, are interested in signing him this month. Chelsea registered their interest in Tel early in the window. However, reports emerged that the youngster was not keen to join them because of the competition for places.

Manchester United are also in the market for Tel but are unlikely to move for the youngster unless they manage to sell one of their forwards this month. Talks will continue over the Frenchman's future in the final 72 hours of the window, with several sides still in the race for the youngster.

Chelsea and Manchester United set to face off for Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper - Reports

Chelsea and Manchester United are set for a face-off over the signature of Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel in the summer. Both sides are interested in the Switzerland international but will wait until the end of the 2024-25 season to make a move.

According to The Independent, 27-year-old Borussia Dortmund star Kobel is a target for both Premier League sides for the summer. Manchester United and Chelsea are unsatisfied with the performances of Andre Onana and Robert Sanchez, respectively, and appear set to make a move for a new goalkeeper.

Blues boss Enzo Maresca has thrown his weight behind Sanchez this season, but it remains to be seen if he will be the long-term starting goalkeeper for the club. Ọnana, as well, has been unconvincing at times this season, and the Red Devils could sanction the addition of a new goalkeeper.

