"The lad is playing out of his skin" - Pundit Garth Crooks heaps praise on in-form Chelsea star

Garth Crooks has expressed his admiration for Chelsea's Reece James following his spectacular performance against Newcastle United. The English right-back scored two screamers as the Blues added three goals to their tally.

Here's what the former Manchester United forward had to say:

"[He] scored the first with his left foot and the second with his right and I can’t tell which one James struck better. They were both hit with the same power and precision. This is the second consecutive week I have selected James and done so without the slightest hesitation. The lad is playing out of his skin."

He further added:

“As for Chelsea, their best signing of the year wasn’t even playing. No, I’m not talking about Romelu Lukaku, I’m talking about manager Thomas Tuchel. He has been brilliant.”

The 21-year-old has been an integral part of Tuchel's plans ever since the German gaffer took over the reigns earlier this year.

Chelsea had a goalless first half thanks to the Magpies' defensive brilliance. However, Tuchel's men ran riot in the remaining 45 minutes of the game.

Reece James has scored four goals and clocked two assists in the Premier League so far, and has shown no signs of slowing down.

Chelsea continue their dominance in the Premier League

Since their win against Newcastle United, Chelsea have extended their league at the top of the table.

They currently sit at the apex of the table with 25 points. Liverpool and Manchester City had rather uneventful outings. The former drew with Brighton after a two-goal lead while the latter lost at home to Crystal Palace.

Chelsea, too, failed to penetrate Newcastle's defense in the first half. But they looked absolutely ruthless in the second half. Gaffer Thomas Tuchel lavished praise on his roster and here's what he said:

“I’m very happy with the performance off the ball, like what happened when we lost the ball – our counter pressing was excellent. The attacking when they were on the ball was excellent. The effort off the ball, the concentration, hunger and discipline from the whole team was brilliant off the ball. That is what makes me happy and what was key today.”

Chelsea take on Malmo later today in the group stages of the Champions League and will be hoping to produce a similar result as last time.

