"The linesman is too hasty" - Paul Scholes delivers verdict on late offside drama in Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich clash 

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has shared his take on the controversial offiside decision at stoppage time in Real Madrid's Champions League semi-final second-leg clash against Bayern Munich on Wednesday night (May 8). The former English player believes that Bayern are within their rights to be angered by the decision.

After Real Madrid's Joselu scored two late goals to put his 2-1 up on the night and 3-2 on aggregate, Bayern Munich's Matthew De Ligt scored an equalizer at stoppage time. However, the referee had already whistled before the completion of the play as the linesman's flag allegedly went up too soon.

Speaking via TNT Sports, Scholes said he was not sure if De Ligt was "offside" and the "linesman was too hasty" in his decision.

"I think the linesman puts his flag up too early to be honest. His flag goes up straight away. It is close, we know the defender heads it, even the one in behind De Ligt, I'm not sure he's offside. The linesman is too hasty, he's got to wait, they're the rules! I do think the keeper stop, it is a great finish, would he have saved it anyway?" Scholes said.

Expand Tweet

Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin did not attempt to save the shot as the flag was already up. According to the rules, the linesman must keep their flag down unless it is a clear offside so that a VAR check can be done to confirm the decision. Replays later showed that the offside call was a marginal one and could potentially have been incorrect.

However, as the flag was already up, Bayern Munich's goal was not checked by VAR, supposedly denying the Bundesliga giants an equalizer.

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel unhappy with refereeing decision following defeat to Real Madrid

Speaking after the match (via Hayters TV), Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel called the controversial refereeing decision to give an offside "against every rule of modern football."

"I think it's pretty clear and cannot be, in my opinion, any doubt, that it's against every rule of modern football. The first big mistake is from the linesman. I don't know if it was offside. I got a strange feeling - to raise the flag in a situation like that, where you can never, never, be sure that this is offside," Tuchel said.

Speaking further on the referee's decision to whistle earlier, Tuchel emphasized once again that it is "against every rule."

"To have the guts to raise the flag in a situation like this is a huge, huge call and it's a wrong call. The referee has the chance. He has the chance not to whistle. He takes the decision to whistle. It's against every rule," the Bayern Munich coach added.

Calling the referee's mistake a "clear violation of the rules", the Bayern Munich boss also made the bold claim that such a mistake would not have happened on Real Madrid's side.

"We accept we lost. It is what it is. But just -- that would not have happened on the other side," Tuchel claimed.

Expand Tweet

Following a 2-2 draw in the semi-final first leg at the Allianz Arena last week, Alphonso Davies broke the deadlock in the 68th minute at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, Real Madrid found an 88th-minute equalizer, courtesy of substitute Joselu.

Joselu then scored his second goal of the night at the beginning of stoppage time, leading Madrid to their 18th Champions League final.

Real Madrid will face Borussia Dortmund in the final at Wembley on June 1.