"The manager has to pick the best team" - Kevin Campbell names 2 Arsenal stars who could be in 'trouble' after Zinchenko's arrival

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell believes Kieran Tierney and Granit Xhaka could be "in trouble" if Oleksandr Zinchenko joins the Gunners.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Mikel Arteta's side are already preparing "official contracts" for Manchester City defender Zinchenko. They are also rumored to be scheduling the Ukrainian's medical after agreeing a £30 million deal with the Cityzens.

Should the move go through, Zinchenko will be the third left-back in an Arsenal squad that already has Tierney and Nuno Tavares. The 25-year-old can also operate in midfield, which Campbell feels could threaten Xhaka's position in the team.

Campbell told the Highbury Squad (as quoted by HITC):

“They are both (Tierney and Xhaka) in trouble and that’s the way it should be. They are both in trouble. At the end of the day, the manager has to pick the best team.”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝 #AFC



Man City, prepared to push on Cucurella in the coming days. Arsenal are already preparing official contracts and then schedule medical tests for Oleksandr Zinchenko. Deal in place for £30m fee with Man City - player accepted as he's happy to work again with Arteta.Man City, prepared to push on Cucurella in the coming days. Arsenal are already preparing official contracts and then schedule medical tests for Oleksandr Zinchenko. Deal in place for £30m fee with Man City - player accepted as he's happy to work again with Arteta. 🇺🇦🤝 #AFC Man City, prepared to push on Cucurella in the coming days. https://t.co/4ySogcGKgG

The striker, who won the FA Cup with the Gunners, continued:

“Technically, Xhaka is a good player, but I don’t think he is technically better than Zinchenko – there should be competition for every spot and that’s what we are going to get.”

Campbell went on to praise Zinchenko's abilities, stating:

“Zinchenko, technically, is a gifted footballer. He can play left-back and midfield. When you eventually get a player like Zinchenko, then you can stick him in any one of those two positions and he will improve us. He is used to playing that progressive game at Manchester City.”

He concluded:

“I don’t think it matters where he plays. He was really impressive in midfield for Ukraine. Really impressive. He can pick a pass. He’s technically really good. But I think he might play more games at fullback.”

Tierney notably spent plenty of time on the sidelines last season. The Scotsman made only 25 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal. Tavares largely failed to replace him adequately on the left side of defense, prompting Arteta to occasionally deploy Xhaka in that position.

Xhaka, meanwhile, played 30 times in all competitions for the Gunners last season. While he has shown flashes of briliance, the Swiss international has largely struggled for consistency since arriving at Arsenal. If Tierney is fit, Arteta could play Zinchenko in midfield, which could see Xhaka drop out of the starting XI.

Arsenal-bound Oleksandr Zinchenko has enjoyed a stellar spell at Manchester City

Zinchenko seems set to switch Manchester City for Arsenal after a productive six-year spell with Pep Guardiola's side. The Ukrainian has largely struggled to nail down a starting spot during his time with City, but has been a vital squad member and contributor nonetheless.

Overall, Zinchenko played 127 times in all competitions for the Cityzens, scoring twice and laying out 12 assists. The versatile footballer has won 11 trophies with the club, including four Premier League titles, four EFL Cups and an FA Cup.

VBET UK @VBET_uk



Community Shield x2

English League Cup x4

FA Cup

Premier League x4



A proven winner at 25-years-old…



Arsenal Oleksandr Zinchenko for Manchester City:Community Shield x2English League Cup x4FA CupPremier League x4A proven winner at 25-years-old…Arsenal Oleksandr Zinchenko for Manchester City: 🏆 Community Shield x2🏆 English League Cup x4🏆 FA Cup🏆 Premier League x4A proven winner at 25-years-old… 🇺🇦 Arsenal 🔜👀 https://t.co/IaW0plvGuV

Paul Merson predicts the top 4 of the Premier League next season! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far