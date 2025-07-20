"The meet up no one expected" - Fans react as Indian Men's Cricket team links up with Manchester United first team squad

The Indian Men's Cricket Team met the Manchester United squad at Carrington on Sunday, July 20, ahead of their fourth test against England. The meeting was posted on social media by the Red Devils' social media handle, sending fans into a frenzy. The picture showed the Premier League giants' squad donning the fabled white jersey of the India Cricket Team. The cricketers, meanwhile, were wearing Manchester United shirts. Red Devils skipper Bruno Fernandes wore the white jersey, while the captain of the Indian Cricket Team, Shubman Gill, sported the red shirt of the Premier League giants. Fans of both teams, understandably, were surprised by the event and took to social media to express their views. One fan posted:&quot;Warra downfall posing with a mid table team ffs&quot;Another added: &quot;The meet up no one expected.&quot;One fan insisted that the event was a huge matter, posting: &quot;Woah this is huge.&quot;Another added: &quot;Legendary collaborations&quot;One fan was mightily impressed by the picture, commenting: &quot;Ice cold pic ...&quot;The pictures showed both squads in good spirits. Harry Maguire even appeared to share a light moment with Mohammed Siraj, which was also captured by the camera. Manchester United have a huge fan following in India, so this recent collaboration could boost their presence in the country. The event was apparently facilitated by Adidas, who sponsor the shirts of both teams. Will Alejandro Garnacho leave Manchester United this summer? Alejandro GarnachoChelsea are ready to offer Alejandro Garnacho an escape route from Manchester United. According to TEAMtalk, the Blues are locked in talks with the player's entourage regarding a move this summer. The Argentine forward is expected to leave Old Trafford this summer after a fallout with Ruben Amorim in the final weeks of the season. The London giants have had their eyes on the 21-year-old for a while and are eager to prise him away this year. Recent reports have suggested that Aston Villa also have their eyes on Garnacho and could provide stiff competition to Chelsea in the race. Manchester United, meanwhile, will be hoping that the two clubs could ignite a bidding war for the player this summer. The Red Devils have already strengthened their attack by roping in Matheus Cunha this summer, while Bryan Mbeumo is apparently on his way as well. Garnacho's sale, as such, could help raise funds for further additions to Amorim's squad.