  "The meet up no one expected" - Fans react as Indian Men's Cricket team links up with Manchester United first team squad

"The meet up no one expected" - Fans react as Indian Men's Cricket team links up with Manchester United first team squad

By Deepungsu Pandit
Modified Jul 20, 2025 15:23 GMT
The Indian Cricket Team recently met the Manchester United squad
The Indian Cricket Team recently met the Manchester United squad

The Indian Men's Cricket Team met the Manchester United squad at Carrington on Sunday, July 20, ahead of their fourth test against England. The meeting was posted on social media by the Red Devils' social media handle, sending fans into a frenzy.

The picture showed the Premier League giants' squad donning the fabled white jersey of the India Cricket Team. The cricketers, meanwhile, were wearing Manchester United shirts.

Red Devils skipper Bruno Fernandes wore the white jersey, while the captain of the Indian Cricket Team, Shubman Gill, sported the red shirt of the Premier League giants.

Fans of both teams, understandably, were surprised by the event and took to social media to express their views. One fan posted:

"Warra downfall posing with a mid table team ffs"
Another added:

"The meet up no one expected."
One fan insisted that the event was a huge matter, posting:

"Woah this is huge."

Another added:

"Legendary collaborations"

One fan was mightily impressed by the picture, commenting:

"Ice cold pic ..."

The pictures showed both squads in good spirits. Harry Maguire even appeared to share a light moment with Mohammed Siraj, which was also captured by the camera.

Manchester United have a huge fan following in India, so this recent collaboration could boost their presence in the country. The event was apparently facilitated by Adidas, who sponsor the shirts of both teams.

Will Alejandro Garnacho leave Manchester United this summer?

Alejandro Garnacho
Alejandro Garnacho

Chelsea are ready to offer Alejandro Garnacho an escape route from Manchester United. According to TEAMtalk, the Blues are locked in talks with the player's entourage regarding a move this summer.

The Argentine forward is expected to leave Old Trafford this summer after a fallout with Ruben Amorim in the final weeks of the season. The London giants have had their eyes on the 21-year-old for a while and are eager to prise him away this year.

Recent reports have suggested that Aston Villa also have their eyes on Garnacho and could provide stiff competition to Chelsea in the race. Manchester United, meanwhile, will be hoping that the two clubs could ignite a bidding war for the player this summer.

The Red Devils have already strengthened their attack by roping in Matheus Cunha this summer, while Bryan Mbeumo is apparently on his way as well. Garnacho's sale, as such, could help raise funds for further additions to Amorim's squad.

About the author
Deepungsu Pandit

Deepungsu Pandit

Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.

Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.

Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.

Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.

Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar.

