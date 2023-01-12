“The Middle East will certainly be the future of football” - Ex-Juventus teammate defends Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr move

Former Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic has explained why he is not surprised by Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

Manchester United terminated their contract with Cristiano Ronaldo by mutual consent in November. The forward then put an end to speculation over his future by joining Al-Nassr on a free transfer last month.

Ronaldo rejected a huge offer from Al-Hilal last summer and denied claims of a transfer to Saudi Arabia as recently as December. His move to Al-Nassr thus came as a surprise to the football world.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is now contracted to Al-Aalami until 2025 and will reportedly earn £173 million a year. Many believe the salary on offer was the main reason behind the player's decision to move away from European football.

Pjanic, though, has now defended Ronaldo's decision to join Al-Nassr despite being one of the best footballers in the world. The midfielder, who plies trade for Emirati club Sharjah FC, is of the view that the Middle East is the future of football. He told Tuttosport:

"Cristiano went to Al-Nassr, a very ambitious club. I am convinced that the Middle East will certainly be the future of football, there are countries that have so much to offer, but the full potential has yet to come out."

He added:

"Surely football will develop a lot here too. This is why I say that Cristiano's choice didn't surprise me at all, the level even in Arabia is not as easy as people think."

Pjanic, who played 77 matches with Ronaldo at Juventus, thinks the Portuguese icon's presence in the Middle East will lead to the growth of football in the region. He added:

"I believe that his choice will lead to great football growth, I am thinking of the image of the whole country, I am thinking of Arab children."

When will Cristiano Ronaldo make his debut for Al-Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to make his awaited debut for Al-Nassr despite completing the move by the end of December. The Saudi Arabian club first has to make room for him in the squad to be able to register him.

It is worth noting that the 37-year-old is also currently serving a ban for smashing an Everton fan's phone as a Manchester United player in April. His debut for Rudi Garcia's side will thus likely come in their Saudi Pro League match against Ettifaq on January 22.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo could play his first game on Saudi Arabian soil before that. He will be involved in PSG's friendly against an All-Star XI, consisting of players from Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal.

