“The narcissist never believes they have made a mistake” – Hector Bellerin slams Luis Rubiales for manipulating truth in Jenni Hermoso incident

Real Betis men's team defender Hector Bellerin has ripped into RFEF president Luis Rubiales for refusing to admit his mistake in the incident involving Spain women's team star Jenni Hermoso.

Spain earned a 1-0 win over England in the final in Sydney on Sunday (August 20) to win the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. On what was a celebratory evening, Royal Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales sparked controversy by forcefully kissing La Roja's Jenni Hermoso on the lips.

Although the incident caused uproar among fans and other players, Rubiales insisted that he did not do anything wrong. He has refused to step down from his role as the Spanish FA's president, while also claiming that Hermoso consented to him kissing her.

Bellerin has now taken to social media to blast Rubiales for trying to manipulate the situation. The right-back, who has four caps for the Spain men's national team, added that the Spaniard's actions should not go unpunished. He wrote on Instagram:

"It is truly shameful what is happening. Representing our country with that vulgarity, misrepresenting the victim's statements and, on top of that, having the courage to blame her, going on to victimize hers for having committed abuse, are facts for which no one can go unpunished."

"Football is a social tool to advance and progress, machismo should have no place within this system."

Bellerin also criticized Rubiales for misrepresenting Hermoso's stance on the incident. He wrote:

"The narcissist never believes they haveamade a mistake. He is capable of lying, manipulating the truth and making the victim guilty in order to maintain his power over others."

Bellerin is not the only men's player to extend his support towards Jenni Hermoso in the incident involving Luis Rubiales. The defender's Real Betis teammate Borja Iglesias has stepped down from the Spain national team in support of the World Cup winner.

What is Jenni Hermoso's stance on incident involving Luis Rubiales?

Jenni Hermoso allegedly justified Luis Rubiales' actions in quotes provided to the AFP by RFEF. However, the forward was heard saying that she did not like the Spanish FA president's action in an Instagram livestream. She has also released an official statement after the chief refused to resign.

"I want to clarify that, as seen in the images, at no time did I consent to the kiss he (Luis Rubiales) gave me and, of course, in no case did I try to lift the president," Jenni Hermoso wrote. "I do not tolerate my word being doubted, much less making up words I have not said."

With Jenni Hermoso clarifying her stance, there is increasing pressure on Luis Rubiales to step down from his role as RFEF president. Several Spain women's team players have said that they will not represent La Roja until he departs. It, thus, remains to be seen if the ex-defender will succumb to pressure.

Rubiales has been functioning as the RFEF president since May 2018. The Spaniard previously served as the president of the Association of Spanish Footballers. He plied his trade for clubs like Levante and Xerez during playing days.