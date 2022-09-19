"The only one who wasn't very good" – Frank Leboeuf names PSG superstar who did not have 'very good day' during 1-0 win over Lyon

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has criticised Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe for his performance in his team's 1-0 win over Lyon at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais on September 18.

With their seventh league win of the season, the Parisians consolidated their position at the top of the Ligue 1 standings with 22 points from eight games. Lionel Messi scored the decisive goal from a Neymar assist in the fifth minute of the contest on Sunday.

Mbappe, who has been in a rich vein of form this campaign, featured for the entire 90 minutes against Peter Bosz's side but failed to deliver the goods. He managed to register just a single shot on target.

Speaking to ESPN, Leboeuf heaped praise on Neymar and claimed that Mbappe was quite lackluster against Lyon. He said:

"Yeah, [Neymar was] fantastic. And he could have added a goal today. The only one who wasn't very good today was, I have to say, Mbappe. Not a very good day."

Analyzing Neymar's outing, he added:

"But Neymar worked very hard today. He was also going back into defence, counter pressing when he was losing the ball, serving the others, being clever on the pass and the assist that he makes to Messi with the outside of the foot that he did many times today."

He continued:

"And I've been very much critical towards him the past year. So when he's good and when I feel that he's at the top, I have to say it. And I have to admit that playing like that is one of the best players in the world in his position."

Neymar has contributed a staggering 11 goals and eight assists in 11 appearances across competitions for the Parisians this season. Meanwhile, his teammates have been on song too. While Messi has registered six goals and eight assists, Mbappe has netted ten times.

PSG, who are on an unbeaten run in Ligue 1 this season, will next face OGC Nice at the Parc des Princes on Saturday, October 1.

Christophe Galtier comments on PSG's recent victory over Lyon

Speaking at a post-match press conference, PSG head coach Christophe Galtier shared his thoughts about his team's 1-0 win at Lyon on Sunday. He told reporters (via Culture PSG):

"It was important to continue our run. We played 11 matches with the Trophee des Champions, and won 10 of them. Lyon is a direct competitor."

He added:

"We saw the results of the day, so it was welcome to win here to create gaps. We knew we were going to face a difficult game, but we had a very good game."

