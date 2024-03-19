“The one that shouldn’t be mentioned?” - Shakira labels ex-partner and Barcelona legend Gerard Pique as ‘Voldermort' in latest dig

Shakira and Gerard Pique have gone separate ways since 2022, but the pop star continues to take jabs at her ex-partner. The former Barcelona defender reportedly cheated on Shakira with her friend and trainer, Clara Chia Marti.

The pop star recently released her new album, which features songs aimed at the Barcelona legend. The 47-year-old Colombian singer went as far as to call Pique 'Voldemort', the villain character from the famous Harry Potter books and movies.

"Voldemort, that one that shouldn't be mentioned? It's hopefully the last song that I will write about this, and to him. I felt that there was still something there, stuck in my throat, and I needed to get it out," Shakira told The Times, via The Daily Star.

Pique and Shakira became a couple in 2011 and stayed together through 2022. They have two kids together. The Colombian superstar has repeatedly called out the former Barcelona defender since the cheating allegations went public.

Shakira also revealed that she made sacrifices regarding her career, as she moved to Spain where Pique spent 14 years with Barcelona (2008-2022).

Gerard Pique believes Xavi will reverse his decision and will stay with Barcelona

Gerard Pique and Xavi were part of Barcelona's golden era, which dominated Europe in the late 00s, and early 10s. Fast forward to today, the former central defender revealed that he has kept in touch with Xavi. He opened up about the latter's decision to leave the club after the end of the season.

Gerard Pique shared his optimism that Xavi will reverse his decision and will stay as the Blaugrana manager eventually.

"I don't think Xavi's decision is one hundred percent. Well, I think he will stay (...) I don't talk to Xavi every day, but we have spoken several times. I want the best for him because it will surely be the best for the club," Gerard Pique said during an interview with The Times, via beIN Sports.

Xavi appears unwilling to stay with the Catalans past the current season and said that his love for the club is what motivates him to do the best for Barcelona.

Heading into the season finale, the Blaugrana are second in La Liga standings with 64 points, eight behind league leaders Real Madrid. They will also take on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.