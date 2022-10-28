“The results will come, and if they do not come, then a new coach will come” - Xavi breaks silence amid rumours about his Barcelona future 

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez was candid about his future at the club after a series of disappointing results.

The Blaugrana were most eliminated from the UEFA Champions League group stage in midweek for the second straight year even before their matchday four game against Bayern Munich, which they lost. They have just one win from five games and will now have to go through a playoff to reach the Europa League knockouts.

Barcelona were also beaten 3-1 by arch-rivals Real Madrid in El Clasico in La Liga two weeks ago. They are second in the standings, three points behind Los Blancos.

Despite their financial issues, Barcelona spent over €150 million to sign new players in the summer. They signed the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen, and more.

While they have performed well at times, the Blaugrana are themselves for consistency. That has put pressure on Xavi, but he has backed himself to deliver results, saying: (via Fabrizio Romano):

“I feel confident in this project. This season the goal is to win titles. The results will come… and if they do not come, then a new coach will come. Signings in January? The board is working, ofc — but it's too early to talk about this."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



“Signings in January? The board is working, ofc — but it's too early to talk about this”. Xavi on his future: “I feel confident in this project. This season the goal is to win titles. The results will come… and if they do not come, then a new coach will come”.“Signings in January? The board is working, ofc — but it's too early to talk about this”. Xavi on his future: “I feel confident in this project. This season the goal is to win titles. The results will come… and if they do not come, then a new coach will come”. 🚨🔵🔴 #FCB“Signings in January? The board is working, ofc — but it's too early to talk about this”. https://t.co/S8vmpf7vs9

Barcelona will next travel to Valencia in La Liga tomorrow (October 28) as they seek a return to winning ways.

Xavi on Barcelona's loss against Bayern Munich and elimination from Champions League

The Blaugrana were beaten 3-0 by Bayern Munich at the Camp Nou in midweek in the UEFA Champions League. However, their elimination was already confirmed before the game after Inter Milan had beaten Viktoria Plzen 4-0 earlier in the day.

Speaking after the loss against Bayern, Xavi took the responsibility for his team's elimination and said (via 90min):

“I am the main one responsible for the elimination. The truth is that this year, unlike the last, I felt like we had the squad to win this tournament. What happened is unacceptable."

He added:

“In Munich, we were better than Bayern, and we didn’t take advantage of that. I was affected after the match in Milan. The refereeing decisions were unfair and so was the result.”

Xavi will now hope Barcelona can go deep in the Europa League. They reached the semifinals last season but were beaten by champions Eintracht Frankfurt.

Poll : 0 votes