"The secret is revealed!" - Thomas Muller comments after being included in Germany's World Cup squad

Bayern Munich superstar Thomas Muller has reacted to being named in Germany's 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Muller has been named in manager Hansi Flick's side for the tournament in Qatar and is expected to be an important figure in the side. Muller has made 118 appearances for the German national team in his career so far, scoring 44 goals and providing 40 assists.

The forward has played 16 games in the FIFA World Cup since 2010 and has scored ten goals and provided six assists. He reacted to being named in the team by writing on Twitter:

"The secret is revealed! The national coach has just announced his 26 players for the World Cup. I'm really looking forward to the coming weeks with the team."

Germany are in Group E of the tournament and will start their campaign against Japan on 23 November. They will then play Spain and Costa Rica on 28 November and 2 December, respectively.

A look at Germany's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Germany coach Hansi Flick has announced the World Cup squad

Hansi Flick has named three goalkeepers, nine defenders, and 14 attackers and midfielders in his squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Here's a look at Germany's 26-man squad:

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Defenders: Armel Bella Kotchap (Southampton), Matthias Ginter (SC Freiburg), Christian Gunter (SC Freiburg), Thilo Kehrer (West Ham United), Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Niklas Sule (Borussia Dortmund).

Midfielders and attackers: Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund), Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund), Niclas Fullkrug (Werder Bremen), Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Mario Gotze (Eintracht Frankfurt), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Kai Havertz (Chelsea), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Monchengladbach), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich).

The Germans have won the tournament four times and are tied with Italy and only one behind Brazil. Their last win came in 2014 when Mario Gotze scored a stunner in the final against Argentina as the Germans won 1-0.

