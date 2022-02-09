"The most talented" - Luka Modric says Chelsea star is 'already a grown player' and tips him to be a leader for his national team

Luka Modric has tipped Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic to become Croatia's next captain. The Real Madrid midfielder believes the former Inter Milan star has developed into the complete package and would be the ideal successor as national team skipper.

Kovacic has been in fine form this season and is one of the best players at Chelsea. The midfielder joined in 2018 and has cemented his place in the starting XI under three managers. He initially joined on loan before Frank Lampard's arrival saw the Blues sign the Croatian on a permanent deal.

While speaking at the launch of Sportening in Spain, Modric named Kovacic as his successor in the Croatian national team. He believes the Chelsea star is the best possible captain for the country.

"My successor in Croatia and the most talented player, I think, is Mateo Kovacic. Although he is not youngster, he is already a grown player. He has played for important clubs like Inter Milan, Real Madrid, now he is at Chelsea doing things very well and that's why let's say that he is one of the successors, he can be the leader of the next Croatia." [H/T Marca]

Luka Modric on Real Madrid future and retirement

Luka Modric has refused to set a retirement date and claimed he has no clue when he will hang up his boots.

The Real Madrid star added that he feels good and wants to continue at the club for as long as possible.

"I don't know, really, I don't know until what year I'm going to be able to play. It could be 40, or more or less. Let's see. I have to go little by little, enjoy what I'm doing, I feel good physically, which is important, mentally too, I am at a very big club, the best club in the world without a doubt and I am working to maintain this level as long as possible," said Modric.

"We are going to see how long it will be but talking about years is very difficult. Now I have I'm almost 37 and I really feel very good. I've worked outside Valdebebas and the club's headquarters to find out what I can improve on, where I can keep my physique," he added.

Also Read Article Continues below

Reports suggest Madrid are set to offer the Croatian a new contract soon.

Edited by Parimal