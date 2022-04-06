"The most unique footballer" - Owen Hargreaves names Premier League superstar who is world-class in 4 or 5 positions 

Owen Hargreaves believes Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden is the most unique player in the world, having been hugely impressive in the Premier League.

Foden was the catalyst in City's vital 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first-leg.

His introduction in the 68th minute saw City finally break down the huge barrier Atleti had set up against Pep Guardiola's attack.

The Premier League trickster skipped his way past four Atletico players before placing a delightful pass through for Kevin de Bruyne to dispatch.

Following the game, Hargreaves touched on the brilliance of Foden, noting his versatility which made him such a nightmare for defenders.

He told BT Sport (via MirrorSport):

"He's able to do this as a false nine, as a right winger, as a No.10, as a deeper midfielder, he can play off the left. It's hard enough to play at this level, he can play at a world-class level in four or five different positions."

Hagreaves went on to compare Foden to Manchester City legend David Silva. He believes the best is yet to come from the 21-year-old Englishman.

He added:

"The thing is with Phil he's one of one, he's the most unique footballer around, When you see videos of him playing when he's 10 he's half the size of everyone else but now I think Phil's still at the beginning of his development, I think there's much more to come. For me personally, I think he's David Silva, [his best position is] central. He's best on the half turn."

Phil Foden's impact off the bench vital for Manchester City in the Premier League

Foden is quickly emerging as one of Europe's top stars

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand was also hugely complimentary of the English midfielder's talents following City's victory over Atletico.

He explained the way in which Foden can have an impact on Pep Guardiola's side off the bench, comparing his influence to former Premier League super-subs:

"The composure that he's got, the ability he's got to draw players to him. His footwork, he causes havoc, he's got that clarity when he's running."

Ferdinand continued,

"I think also what's a good indicator is he comes off the bench and he's straight into it, that's an intelligence, that's concentration, that's an understanding. You talk about Chicharito [Javier Hernandez], Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and people coming off the bench, it's not an accident that happens."

Manchester City fans will be hoping Foden continues his fine form when they host Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The clash between the two rivals has huge implications in the race for the Premier League title. A solitary point separates the two sides with eight games remaining.

