“The whole family have fallen in love with Chelsea" - Blues superstar claims he will stay with the club for at least 2 more years

Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva has confirmed his intentions of staying at the club for the next two years. The Brazilian opened up about his future in an interview with the club's in-house media.

Silva signed a contract extension in February 2023, extending his stay at the west London outfit until next summer. The Brazil international has grown extremely fond of London, a place his family loves as well.

He explained that he needs to stay in the English capital for the sake of his wife and his two sons. Silva was awarded Chelsea's Player of the Season award after a majority vote in his favor by the club's supporters.

The Brazilian said (per the club's official website):

"The club is really important to all of us – it’s a mutual love. My wife, for instance, takes the underground to games and when she gets off the train people recognise her and start to sing my name to her! That just shows the love that they have for us, and we have for them."

He added:

"I need to live close to Cobham because I have to focus more on my personal care and treatment. But I know my wife goes to London a lot, far more than I do, and I know she really likes it – she says it’s a very welcoming city. Bit by bit, we are feeling more and more like Londoners."

Silva then stated that his son, Isago who plays for Chelsea's youth academy, has extended his contract for two more seasons. Hence, his family will remain in London until then. The Brazilian said:

"The whole family have fallen in love with Chelsea. My sons, Isago and Iago, both play for Chelsea. Isago has extended his contract here for the next two seasons, which means we are going to be here for two years. We just hope it’s more!"

Silva has registered 27 Premier League appearances for the Blues this season, helping keep six clean sheets and recording two assists as well.

"It's been a hard year" - Thiago Silva on being voted Chelsea's Player of the Season amid the club's struggles

Thiago Silva also opened up about the Blues' struggles this season and what it means to be recognized for his performances despite the fact.

Chelsea finished 12th in the Premier League table this season amid dismal form. The Blues were under three different managers, two permanent and one caretaker, winning only 11 of their 38 league encounters.

Silva appreciated the fans showing him support despite the club's disappointing campaign. The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) centre-back said:

"It was a very emotional moment for me, especially because in spite of the bad season we have had, fans still wanted to show me their support. It's been a hard year, so the recognition fills me with happiness, pride and pleasure for being part of this team."

Silva joined the Blues from PSG in 2020 and has helped them keep 26 clean sheets in 82 games. He also won the UEFA Champions League title in 2021 with the club.

