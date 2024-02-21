"There is always a good vibe every time I see him" - Thiago Silva names the Chelsea legend he would have loved to play with at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea star Thiago Silva has chosen club legend John Terry as his ultimate center-back partner.

Terry joined the west London outfit's youth academy from West Ham United's setup during his teenage years. The Englishman spent most of his career at Stamford Bridge. He also had a brief loan spell at Nottingham Forest in 2000 and a season at Aston Villa before his retirement in 2018.

Terry developed into one of the greatest center-backs to grace the Premier League and a club legend during his time at the club. He won five Premier League titles, five FA Cups, one UEFA Champions League, and three EFL Cups, amongst other trophies, with the Blues.

Silva was recently asked to choose one legend who's played in the English top flight to be his center-back partner. In an interview on the Premier League's official YouTube channel, he said:

“I’ll go with John Terry since I am at Chelsea we have a great relationship. There is always a good vibe every time I see him and he’s a legend for the club and English football.”

Silva has been a key player for the Blues since his free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer of 2020. He helped them lift the Champions League trophy the following year.

The Brazil international has registered 146 appearances since joining the west Londoners, recording eight goals and four assists.

"The club was a shambles" - Frank Leboeuf defends Mauricio Pochettino amid Chelsea's poor form

Frank Leboeuf insists that Mauricio Pochettino is not the man to blame for the club's poor form this season. The Frenchman believes that even Manchester City's Pep Guardiola would find it difficult to perform managing the Blues.

Pochettino joined the west London side last summer after their dismal 12th-placed finish in the league during the 2022-23 campaign. Last season saw three different faces coaching the club.

Chelsea's woes have continued this term as well as they struggle to break into the top half of the table. The west Londoners are 10th in the Premier League table, 14 points adrift of the top four.

Leboeuf has ushered to Pochettino's defense as he fails to see how the Argentine is at fault. He said (via GOAL):

"When Mauricio Pochettino signed for Chelsea, there was not a ‘right man’ for the job – the club was a shambles. You could have put anybody in there, even Pep Guardiola, and I don’t think they would have done anything special with this Chelsea team because an instant solution was impossible to find."

The Blues, however, have found form in cup competitions this season and will take on Liverpool in the EFL Cup final at Wembley on Sunday, February 25.