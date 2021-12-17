"There is a difference compared to TV" - Kylian Mbappe on how he and Lionel Messi are adapting to each other at PSG

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have formed a wonderful attacking partnership at PSG. After struggling for the initial few weeks, Lionel Messi seems to be finally coming back to his best.

Kylian Mbappe, on the other hand, has been in stunning form this season for the Ligue 1 giants. The pacy forward has already scored 13 goals for PSG this season and has shown no signs of slowing down. Speaking in an interview with the club's official website, Mbappe gave some interesting insights into his partnership with Lionel Messi:

“Coming here [to PSG] is different for him [Lionel Messi] - we have to let him adapt and we have to adapt to him. I think that's also something we work on in training, where we manage to create passing patterns.

"We also manage to create things during games, it's not necessarily only tactical work, but everything that can create a connection, to say that you know that such and such a player, when he's there, he can do this or that.

"Finally we get to know each other, because there is a difference compared to what we have seen on TV. We've all watched the players' matches when they arrived, but here it's different. You get to know that such and such a player likes to do this or do something else a little less. When we talk about adaptation, it's also about knowing how to analyse your team mates”.

With PSG determined to win the UEFA Champions League this season, the attacking partnership of Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi could play a huge role in the Round-of-16 tie against Real Madrid.

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar will be crucial to PSG's hopes this season

PSG's stunning trio of Neymar, Messi and Mbappe have yet to fully impress as an attacking force together. With Neymar currently out with an injury, Pochettino will be hoping to integrate all 3 tactically before the UEFA Champions League resumes once again in February.

The initial signs are certainly looking promising though for PSG fans. With Lionel Messi starting to look more at home, the second half of the season could see some fireworks from the 7-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Another interesting subplot to PSG-Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League tie is Kylian Mbappe's future. The 22-year-old superstar has been heavily linked with a move to Spain and it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the supremely talented Frenchman.

