"There is no discussion about who is the best" - Atletico Madrid superstar explains why Lionel Messi is the greatest player of all time

Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke has tipped his hat to Argentina captain Lionel Messi and claimed that there should not be a debate about who is the best player in the world.

On December 18, Lionel Messi put an end to Argentina's 36-year wait to win the FIFA World Cup. He also finally got his hands on the one trophy that evaded him for most of his career.

Many believe Messi's World Cup triumph in Qatar has seen him put his GOAT debate with Cristiano Ronaldo to the sword. Several others think he has now established himself as the greatest footballer of all time ahead of the likes of Diego Maradona and Pele.

Koke has now become the latest player to side with Messi in the GOAT debate, insisting that it should not even be a discussion. The Atletico Madrid captain pointed out how the 35-year-old has proven himself time after time to drive his point home.

The Spain international also claimed that the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar deserved to win the World Cup. Koke told Spanish sports daily Diario AS [via PSG Talk]:

“It is the title he was missing. He is the best player of all time. He has proved it with great regularity: goals, assists, making his team play. … He is justly deserving of winning the World Cup, and we must congratulate him. There is no discussion about who is the best in the world.”

It is worth noting that Koke came up against Lionel Messi on several occasions during the latter's time with Barcelona. The forward netted a total of 32 goals against the Colchoneros during that period.

The Argentine was on the Catalans' books for 21 years before leaving on a free transfer last year. He won a plethora of trophies, including four UEFA Champions League titles, during his celebrated stint with them.

Lionel Messi will return to action for PSG soon

Lionel Messi has been in a celebratory mood over the last few days for understandable reasons. However, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is now expected to turn his attention towards firing PSG to glory this season.

Messi, who has his deal with PSG expiring at the end of the season, is also tipped to make a decision about his future in the coming weeks or months. There have been claims that he has agreed to a contract extension with Les Parisiens.

