"There is genuine interest between both" - John Obi Mikel claims PSG and Manchester United target wants Chelsea move

Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has claimed that Victor Osimhen is interested in joining the Blues this summer. The Napoli star is keen on leaving the Serie A side and the former Nigeria midfielder is pushing him to move to Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to Ben Jacobs, Mikel stated that London was a better city to live in and he was working on the deal to get Osimhen to Chelsea. He joked that he was getting 20% of the deal as he was acting as the agent for the transfer. He said:

"I think there is genuine interest between both. He loves the club, he wants to come to the club. Obviously he wants to follow my footsteps as a Nigerian player who has played for Chelsea. London is a fantastic city, instead of going to Liverpool, places like that. I'm still Osimhen's agent when trying to get him to Chelsea. I've got 20% of that deal, so I hope it works out!"

Victor Osimhen signed a new deal at Napoli this season but reportedly had a release clause inserted in it. GOAL have claimed that the clause stands at just over £100 million.

Victor Osimhen has made a decision on his next step amid interest from Chelsea

Victor Osimhen has confirmed that a decision on his future has been taken but it will not be revealed until the end of the season. He was speaking with CBS Sports when he said:

"I have already made my decision on the next step to do at the end of the season. I already made up my mind. I already have my plan, I know what I want to do, the next step I want to take."

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Manchester United target is also on the radar of Chelsea and he added:

"I think 60% of the people mention the rumours about me linked with the Premier League. Premier League is one of the biggest leagues in the world. I want to finish the season with Napoli strong then come up with the decision I've already made."

Saudi Pro League sides are also interested in signing the Napoli star but he has no plans to move to the Middle East. He said on the Obi One podcast:

"I have to be honest, I never thought about leaving last summer because Napoli wanted to keep me. But when the offer came from Saudi Arabia, a huge offer, it was hard to refuse. I spoke to Napoli and decided to stay."

The Blues are desperate for a striker and see Osimhen as the perfect fit. The Nigerian has scored 11 goals in 15 Serie A matches this season.