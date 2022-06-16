“There is going to be opportunity for everyone to win” – New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly offers opinion on Saudi takeover at Newcastle United

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly believes Newcastle United will be a force to reckon with in the near future after the Saudi takeover of the club. Boehly said that the 'big six' in the English Premier League will soon become the 'big seven' and everyone will have an equal opportunity to win the league.

Chelsea FC News @Chelsea_FL



#CFC



football.london/chelsea-fc/new… Todd Boehly sends Newcastle United warning as Chelsea owner hints at financial power plans Todd Boehly sends Newcastle United warning as Chelsea owner hints at financial power plans 👀#CFC football.london/chelsea-fc/new…

Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are considered to be the 'big six' of the Premier League. The American has added Newcastle United to the exclusive group.

The 48-year-old businessman and private equity firm Clearlake Capital completed the takeover of Chelsea in a deal worth £4.5 billion, according to The Daily Mail. The Blues' former Russian owner Roman Abramovich decided to sell his stake in the club after the UK government accused him of having close ties with the Russian state.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK OFFICIAL: Chelsea confirm the sale of the club to the consortium led by LA Dodgers and Lakers minority owner Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital OFFICIAL: Chelsea confirm the sale of the club to the consortium led by LA Dodgers and Lakers minority owner Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital 🔵💰 https://t.co/iEY1KC2MJd

According to the Telegraph, Boehly expressed his views on what Newcastle United's takeover by Saudi Arabia means in the Premier League. At a conference in Berlin, Boehly said:

''The big six will become the big seven with the Saudi deal for Newcastle. There is going to be opportunity for everyone to win. They don't realise how big their opportunity is. Let's get a hold of our destiny and think about how to optimise this.''

Chelsea's takeover was one of the biggest ownership exchanges in the history of the game, overshadowing even the Saudi PIF takeover of Newcastle United in 2021.

The Saudi Sovereign Public Investment Fund (PIF), which is headed by Prince Mohammed, holds an 80 per cent stake in Newcastle United. The deep pockets of the new owners give the Premier League club leverage to spend big money to attract any player they want.

Barcelona could beat Chelsea in signing Jules Kounde from Sevilla

According to a report in the Daily Mail, Barcelona are set to beat Thomas Tuchel's team in signing French defender Jules Kounde from Sevilla ahead of the new season.

90min @90min_Football Barcelona could beat Chelsea to the signing of French defender Jules Kounde from Sevilla! 🤯 Barcelona could beat Chelsea to the signing of French defender Jules Kounde from Sevilla! 🤯 https://t.co/pKwDOmVhMJ

The 23-year-old defender has been Thomas Tuchel's priority target and the Premier League were hoping to sign him this summer. However, the Catalan giants are said to be leading the race in poaching him from Sevilla, beating Chelsea in the transfer markmuch-needed

Barcelona brought in their former skipper Xavi as the club's new manager, entrusting him with the task of overhauling the squad and building a future team full of young and talented footballers. Kounde's arrival at Camp Nou will definitely give Xavi a much-needed defensive boost in the team.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far