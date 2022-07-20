"There just seems to be quite a few hurdles to get over" - Journalist provides Chelsea update involving 2 transfer targets

Journalist Dean Jones has provided an update on Chelsea's pursuit of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Presnel Kimpembe.

He claimed that the Blues are "more likely" to sign Kounde at the moment. Jones told GiveMeSport:

"Speaking to someone at Chelsea on Monday night gave me the impression they see Kounde as more likely than Kimpembe at this moment in time. I don't think it's that they prefer Kounde – ideally they would get both – but there just seems to be quite a few hurdles to get over with Kimpembe."

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Blues are set to make another bid for Kounde after Sevilla rejected their first bid of around €55 million.

The Red-Whites are asking for €65 million for the Frenchman. The west London club will also have to compete with Barcelona for the centre-back.

As per The Daily Mail, Chelsea have also made a bid of £40 million for Kimpembe. The Stamford Bridge outfit have already signed centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli this summer.

However, they have lost Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid and Andreas Christensen to Barcelona.

As per Romano, they could also lose club captain Cesar Azpilicueta to the Blaugrana this summer. Moreover, Thiago Silva will turn 38 this September.

Hence, Thomas Tuchel will perhaps need both Kounde and Kimpembe to strengthen his defense and compete in all competitions.

"If you see how he played last season, unbelievable" - Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah on Thiago Silva

Trevoh Chalobah is another player who could be added to the Blues' defense more prominently next season. The 23-year-old finally got his chance in the first team last season and showed glimpses of how good he can be.

The Englishman recently spoke about how Thiago Silva impacts him and the club. He told Chelsea's official website:

"He is one of the idols I've always looked up to when I was young. He brings a lot of experience to the team. If you see how he played last season, unbelievable."

He added:

"For me as a young player, trying to get to that level is very important for me and to learn from him every day. Everyone from the team learns from him as well and he brings just a massive character to the team."

Chalobah played 30 senior matches for the Blues in all competitions last season. He also contributed four goals and one assist in that time.

