"There won't be much for Blues fans to smile about" - Chris Sutton makes prediction for Chelsea vs Newcastle

Football pundit Chris Sutton has made his prediction for the Chelsea vs Newcastle United clash this weekend, prophesying that "there won't be much for Blues fans to smile about."

The west London giants would be hoping to end a miserable season on a good note when they welcome Newcastle United to Stamford Bridge this Sunday (May 28).

Chelsea, who are currently sitting in 12th position on the Premier League log, have endured a very difficult league campaign, arguably one of the worst in the club's history.

A barrage of signings over the past two transfer windows has left the Blues with a shaky squad, which has largely affected the team's rhythm this season.

Aside from that, managerial changes have also had their own drawbacks on Chelsea's performances during the ongoing 2022-23 football campaign.

Recall that the Blues have so far had four different managers lead them this season. The likes of Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Bruno Saltor, and now, Frank Lampard have had a stint in the dugouts.

Meanwhile, it has been an entirely different season for Chelsea's league opponents Newcastle United, who have enjoyed stability and a brilliant campaign under Eddie Howe.

The Magpies will be heading into the final match-day clash at Stamford Bridge this weekend with Champions League qualification already secured.

Newcastle United would also be hoping to do a league double over the Blues, having won the reverse fixture last year by 1-0.

Speaking ahead of the game, BBC pundit Sutton said that Howe's side should be able to get the job done against the struggling Blues side at Stamford Bridge.

"Newcastle could well be in party mode now they are sure of Champions League football so this prediction partly depends on how motivated they are as their job is done."

He continued:

"Even so, you still have to consider how bad Chelsea are. They have been woeful for the entire campaign and the bottom four teams are the only ones to have won fewer home games than them this season.

"There won't be much for Blues fans to smile about at Stamford Bridge on Sunday either."

Chelsea and Newcastle United's last five matches heading into their crunch clash this weekend

Both teams have had contrasting forms this season and the same has been seen in their last five fixtures ahead of their game week 38 clash.

For the home team Chelsea, they have just a solitary win in their last five league games, losing three and drawing one in the process.

The Blues won away to Bournemouth emphatically 3-1, but lost to Arsenal (3-1), Manchester City (1-0), Manchester United (4-1) and drew at home against Nottingham Forest (2-2).

Newcastle United, on the other hand, have picked up two wins in their last five games, while losing one to Arsenal (2-0) and drawing two games, against Leicester City and Leeds United.

Chris Sutton's prediction for the game is 2-0 in favour of Newcastle United.

